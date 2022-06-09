ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

Traffic stop led Georgia deputies to recover over 100 pounds of methamphetamine

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJppr_0g5U5F6O00

CAROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested one man and recovered dozens of pounds of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 20 after noticing a traffic violation by the driver, identified as Abraham John Lopez, 49, from El Paso, Texas.

Officials said Lopez allowed them to search the vehicle after they noticed Lopez’s behavior and an odor coming from the car.

Deputies found a false compartment in the gas tank that contained 60 pounds of crystallized methamphetamine and 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.

One kilo of methamphetamine has a street value of $3,500 equaling around $100,000 worth of crystallized methamphetamine.

Officials said that due to the nature of the drug and the liquid state it was in, it was placed into a shipping container so that it could be properly destroyed.

“We want to send a clear message to those who wish to traffic illicit drugs through Carroll County that we are on watch, and we will do what is necessary to keep these drugs out of the hands of our youth and away from our loved ones. We don’t want your drug business here,” Sheriff Terry Langley said in a statement.

Lopez was arrested and remain behind bars in the Carroll County Jail without bond.

He’s charged with trafficking methamphetamine, speeding, following too closely and driving without a license.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

