Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat and Warner Chappell Publishing Strike Global Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Chappell Music and Kevin Hart’s global multi-platform media company, Hartbeat, have announced an exclusive music publishing partnership. Under the deal – a first of its kind for Hartbeat – WCM will administer all of Hartbeat’s music composition copyrights, covering future programming as well as past works from shows like “Die Hart” and “Hart to Heart.”

WCM will also help build the company’s music catalog across Hartbeat Studios, Hartbeat Media and Pulse, in addition to providing creative support for a variety of music projects, and access to its songwriting talent and award-winning production music library.

WCM senior VP of creative services Ashley Winton said: “This deal was made possible with the support of our Co-Chairs Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall, and we’re all very proud that Hartbeat is entrusting us as their first publishing partner. We have an exciting opportunity to not only administer their music, but also cultivate connections with our songwriters for future projects.”

Hartbeat President & Chief Distribution Officer Jeff Clanagan added, “Hartbeat is thrilled to partner with leading global publisher Warner Chappell Music to develop and build out a first-of-its-kind Hartbeat library. This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Hartbeat as the company looks to build out its own music publishing arm as a part of our larger brand IP.”

WCM president of North America Ryan Press, added: “Kevin and I go way back, having grown up in Philly together, and it’s an honor to be able to help him build Hartbeat’s music publishing business from the ground-up. Expanding into music is a natural next step, and all of us at Warner Chappell are looking forward to working with him, Jeff, Bobby, and team to bring their creative vision to life.”

According to the announcement, Hartbeat Studios is behind the financing, development and production of film and TV content at the intersection of comedy and culture; while Hartbeat Media connects consumers around the world through events, gaming, music publishing, Web3 initiatives, and an expansive distribution network. Pulse serves as Hartbeat’s branded entertainment studio, and creative and cultural consultancy to top brands.

Hartbeat was represented in the deal by Bobby Francis / Brand Engine Media, Law Offices of Daryl D. Jones P.C., and Ramo Law P.C.