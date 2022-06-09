ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Nope’ Trailer: Jordan Peele’s Mystery Reveals Its Out-of-This-World Plot and a UFO Sighting

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It’s a true spectacle in the sky.

Jordan Peele ’s third film “ Nope ,” following his Oscar-winning 2018 directorial debut “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us,” finally seemed to reveal its plot in the latest trailer . After haunting teasers and much debate over what exactly “Nope” means, the summary of the film has been unveiled ahead of its July 22 theatrical release.

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as brother-sister duo James and Jill Haywood, who run Hollywood’s only Black-owned horse ranch. Their great-great-great-grandfather was also the man in the iconic image of a jockey on a horse that made history in a 19th-century study of how to make images “move,” marking the start of motion pictures. The Haywoods look to venture into filmmaking themselves after James (Kaluuya) spots “something above the clouds,” and the siblings set out to sell footage of a UFO. The only issue? The mysterious extraterrestrials are beaming up anyone who looks directly at them.

Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston, and Michael Wincott also star. Peele writes and directs “Nope” as well as produces under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. Ian Cooper also produces “Nope,” with Robert Graf serving as the executive producer.

“Ad Astra” and “Tenet” cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema filmed the movie using Kodak stock, and “Nope” will be released in a 65mm IMAX format.

“I’m very proud of it,” Peele said during this year’s edition of CinemaCon. “We shot ‘Nope’ in 65mm and IMAX. Incredible. The IMAX cameras allowed us to capture some incredible images, unlike anything on film before. We used some new techniques that we’ve never seen before.”

Peele also confirmed the meaning of the title : “I love a rapt audience, whatever it is. I love an audience that’s cringing or cowering or laughing. Roller coasters aren’t fun alone. Laughing isn’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy, and it heightens the ride,” Peele said. “I like the titles that are in tune with how the audiences are feeling and reflect on what they’re thinking and feeling in the theater.”

“Nope” premieres July 22 in theaters.

Check out the trailer below.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Even Julie Andrews Still Doesn’t Know What Her ‘Aquaman’ Character Was

Click here to read the full article. First, there was Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” MCU amnesia. Now, DC has Julie Andrews treading water over her “Aquaman” character. The Oscar winner lent her voice to an underwater sea creature that speaks telepathically with the titular superhero, played by Jason Momoa, in the 2018 film directed by James Wan. The “Mary Poppins” star was an immediate scene-stealer, if only she knew what scene that was. “Apart from ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘Bridgerton,’ and, umm … [laughs] I’m not going to mention ‘Aquaman,’ where I play some kind of a sea serpent or something,” Andrews told...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Rebel Wilson Comes Out in Same-Sex Relationship

Click here to read the full article. Rebel Wilson has found her perfect match. The “Pitch Perfect” alum and “Senior Year” star shared an Instagram post on June 9 announcing her new same-sex relationship with sustainable clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince,” Wilson captioned with rainbow emojis, “but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.” Wilson recently told People that she met her latest love interest “through a friend” and had an “old school” courtship involving long phone calls to build a “healthy relationship” foundation. Wilson was previously linked...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

James Gunn Slams Right-Wingers Blaming Hollywood Over Gun Crisis: ‘Stop Conflating’ Fact and Fiction

Click here to read the full article. After Matthew McConaughey addressed the White House on gun control following the elementary school massacre in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, right-wing outlets are questioning the actor’s efforts and Hollywood’s own portrayals of violence. Yet filmmaker James Gunn, known for bloody action-comedy DC and Marvel films, quickly called out the conflation of fictional gun U.S. with legislation. The “Peacemaker” showrunner and “Guardians of the Galaxy” writer/director retweeted a Breitbart News post captioned: “Matthew McConaughey, who delivered a passionate plea for new gun control legislation in an address at the White House briefing room on Tuesday,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Mills
Person
Daniel Kaluuya
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Brandon Perea
Person
Michael Wincott
Person
Steven Yeun
Person
Barbie Ferreira
Person
Keke Palmer
IndieWire

‘Lightyear’: Chris Evans Couldn’t Help but Do a ‘Shameless Tim Allen Impression’ for ‘Toy Story’ Prequel

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans didn’t have to look to another galaxy for his take on “Toy Story” legend Buzz Lightyear. The “Captain America” star couldn’t help but harness the iconic Buzz Lightyear voice originated by Tim Allen in the animated franchise spanning back to 1995 when portraying the “real” astronaut Buzz in “Lightyear,” out June 17. “It’s tough,” Evans admitted to Variety on the red carpet for the film’s premiere. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To infinity and beyond,’ you just kind of do a shameless Tim Allen impression, because it’s intimidating.” Space...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Fox News Didn’t Air the Jan. 6 Hearing and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Fox News Channel elected to not air Thursday’s January 6 hearing live last night, which took place in primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. While the cable news network topped CNN’s carriage of the congressional hearing in total viewers, it did not come close to MSNBC’s massive tally. MSNBC averaged a whopping (for them) 4.161 million total viewers, trouncing both Fox News (2.957 million total viewers) and CNN (2.617 total viewers) million. CNN finished way ahead in the key news demographic of adults 25-54, however, with 709,000 viewers from that age range...
POLITICS
IndieWire

Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Know If ‘Halftime’ Documentary Was Possible: ‘This May Not See the Light of Day’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is reclaiming “Let’s Get Loud” from a club anthem to the mobilization of political activism as part of her second act. The triple-threat talent who started as a dancer in the Bronx forged an acting career beginning with her Golden Globe-nominated debut in “Selena,” and took over the world as a pop star before becoming a global entrepreneur and humanitarian, reminded audiences at the Opening Night of the 2022 Tribeca Festival that she’s not even close to being done conquering the world — less than 50 percent, to be exact. The J.Lo documentary...
NFL
IndieWire

‘Black Bird’ Trailer: Ray Liotta’s Final TV Role Brings Dennis Lehane Mystery to Apple

Click here to read the full article. The late, wonderful Ray Liotta died last month at the age of 67, but he still has a number of projects coming out posthumously. That includes the limited drama series “Black Bird,” a true-crime psychological thriller developed and executive-produced by “Gone Baby Gone,” “Mystic River,” and “Shutter Island” author Dennis Lehane. Apple TV+ premieres the first two episodes on Friday, July 8, with one following each week through August 5. Watch the official trailer below. The series is adapted from the memoir “In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Sighting#Haywoods#Monkeypaw Productions#Kodak
IndieWire

‘Halftime’ Review: If Jennifer Lopez Can Suffer from Imposter Syndrome, We’re All Screwed

Click here to read the full article. It’s easy to smirk during the opening moments of Amanda Micheli’s “Halftime.” We watch Jennifer Lopez, global icon and multi-hyphenate talent, ready to perform at the eponymous halftime show of the 2020 Super Bowl — perfect makeup, big hair, shiny costumes, cheering crowds — as her voiceover narration bemoans her lifelong quest to be seen, to be heard, to be taken seriously. Seen? Heard? Taken seriously? Girl, you’re a massive superstar! The documentary also wants to tell us, as Lopez once said, that’s she’s still just Jenny from the block. The great surprise and...
NFL
IndieWire

Johnny Depp’s Hollywood Comeback? It’ll Take More Than His Fans

Click here to read the full article. In this edition of Career Watch, IndieWire’s occasional vocational checkup of actors and directors and those who hope to get there, we take on Johnny Depp. As a maligned victim of slander, the 58-year-old’s most recent performance played well with the trial jury as well as the court of public opinion. He won $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed a year after their divorce that she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury ruled that...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

The Fired Fox News Political Editor Just Testified at the January 6 Hearing — and Is Still Right

Click here to read the full article. Update June 13, 2022: Chris Stirewalt was the first in-person witness today at the House Committee hearings about the attack on the Capitol. He had worked as a Fox News political editor for over a decade until February 2021, and was part of the projection desk team that controversially declared that Arizona had been won by Joe Biden on Election Night. Though he stated today that the projection was only “controversial” to Fox News’s competitors. Both before the election, and after, we reported on the high reputation and importance of Fox News in making projections....
U.S. POLITICS
IndieWire

Simon Pegg: Tom Cruise Will ‘Flatly Deny’ Any Wrongdoing on Set

Click here to read the full article. Is Tom Cruise truly the last movie star? Just ask his longtime co-star Simon Pegg. Ahead of “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One,” Pegg revealed how Cruise “maintains his authority” on set. The duo first began working together on “Mission: Impossible III” in 2006. Cruise loomed large over the “M:I 7” production amid the COVID-19 pandemic and butted heads with Paramount Pictures to demand a theatrical release for the film. “If something goes wrong and it’s his fault, he’ll flatly deny it,” Pegg told The Times. “And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Billy Eichner Disses Dave Chappelle in Netflix Special: ‘I Don’t Have Jamie Foxx to Defend Me’

Click here to read the full article. Billy Eichner doesn’t count Dave Chappelle as one of his “Bros.” The “Billy on the Street” star criticized Chappelle’s jokes about queer and trans people during the Netflix comedy special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ Celebration,” released June 9 after being recorded during Netflix Is a Joke Fest last month. Eichner hosted the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ comics in one stand-up special, as Netflix described, but the “Bros” screenwriter and star took aim at the streamer at itself during his set. “We all know how backwards and dangerous the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws are,” Eichner says....
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Robert Eggers Envies Medieval Craftsmen, Says It’s Hard to Be Creative in ‘Modern Secular Society’

Click here to read the full article. In his first three films, Robert Eggers has consistently looked to the past to explore the darkest corners of the human experience, often focusing on the idea of obsession. So it’s hardly surprising that the director would have some interesting thoughts about how life as an artist has evolved over time. In a new interview with Slash Film to promote the VOD release of “The Northman,” Eggers waxed poetic about the role of artists in the modern entertainment industry, and lamented that his own ego often gets in the way of his creative process. “This...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Why Colin Trevorrow Didn’t End ‘Jurassic World’ Trilogy with ‘Fantasy Movie’ About ‘Chomping’ Dinosaurs

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “Jurassic World: Dominion.”] The “Jurassic World” franchise was still relatively new when filmmaker Colin Trevorrow — who went on to direct two of the films in the trilogy, in addition to co-writing all three of them — made a bold claim: he knew exactly where his series was going to end. Back in September 2016, a year after the release of his blockbuster “Jurassic World” and a few months before filming was set to begin on J.A. Bayona’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” Trevorrow told the fansite...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Rebel Wilson on How Media Pressure Forced Her to Come Out: It Was ‘a Very Hard Situation’

Click here to read the full article. Rebel Wilson revealed that going Instagram official with her same-sex partner was not entirely her choice. Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery published an article detailing why he asked the “Pitch Perfect” star’s team to comment on her relationship with sustainable clothing designer Ramona Agruma. Hornery gave Wilson “two days to comment” and then criticized her “underwhelming” decision to post on Instagram with Agruma and control coming out on her own terms. Wilson tweeted in response to fans who were outraged by the Herald’s practices: “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Tom Hanks Calls ‘Da Vinci Code’ Trilogy ‘Hooey,’ Not ‘Good Commerce’ at the End

Click here to read the full article. Tom Hanks has cracked “The Da Vinci Code”…and dubbed it “hooey.” In a recent interview with The New York Times, Oscar winner Hanks called the Ron Howard-helmed trilogy “as cynical as a crossword puzzle” and an outrageous adventure story ripe for the box office. The franchise kicked off in 2006 before spurring two sequels, “Angels & Demons” and “Inferno.” “God, that was a commercial enterprise,” Hanks said. “Yeah, those Robert Langdon sequels are hooey. ‘The Da Vinci Code’ was hooey.” Hanks continued, “I mean, [author] Dan Brown, God bless him, says, ‘Here is a sculpture in a place...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Craft Emmy Analysis: How Sci-Fi Genre Benders ‘Severance’ and ‘Outer Range’ Complicate the Races

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: This is the first of two parts analyzing the sci-fi craft contenders, beginning with two outliers, “Severance” and “Outer Range.”] In a season marked by outstanding science fiction, nothing stands out more than the two genre-benders: Sci-fi thriller “Severance” and sci-fi Western “Outer Range.” That says a lot considering the rest of the field: A Marvel team-up between the mind-bending “Moon Knight” and time-jumping “Loki,” an ambitious adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s legendary “Foundation,” a daring sequel to “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” the latest spin-offs in the “Star Trek” and “Star...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Clara Sola’ Trailer: Costa Rican Oscar Entry Puts a Magical-Realist Spin on ‘Carrie’

Click here to read the full article. Costa Rican Swedish filmmaker Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s feature debut “Clara Sola” won over the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in 2021 before becoming Costa Rica’s Oscar entry for the 2022 Academy Awards. While the film didn’t make the Best International Feature final five, this magical-realist drama is finally making its way to U.S. theaters courtesy of Oscilloscope Laboratories on July 1. Watch the trailer, exclusive to IndieWire, below. “Clara Sola” is set in a remote village in Costa Rica, where 40-year-old Clara endures a repressively religious and withdrawn life under the domineering eye of her mother....
MOVIES
IndieWire

Michael Fassbender Behind the Wheel at 24 Hours of Le Mans Endurance Race

Click here to read the full article. Michael Fassbender has been nominated for two Oscars, worked with legendary directors like Ridley Scott and Danny Boyle, and found success in both serious biopics and comic book blockbusters. But one of the actor’s biggest goals had always eluded him: racing at Le Mans. That is set to change this weekend, as Fassbender is currently competing in the legendary endurance race for Porsche, the longtime patron of his amateur racing career. The actor is driving a Porsche 911 RSR -19 alongside Canadian driver Zacharie Robichon and Porsche factory driver Matt Campbell. The 24 Hours of...
MOTORSPORTS
IndieWire

IndieWire

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy