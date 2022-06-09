‘Nope’ Trailer: Jordan Peele’s Mystery Reveals Its Out-of-This-World Plot and a UFO Sighting

Click here to read the full article.

It’s a true spectacle in the sky.

Jordan Peele ’s third film “ Nope ,” following his Oscar-winning 2018 directorial debut “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us,” finally seemed to reveal its plot in the latest trailer . After haunting teasers and much debate over what exactly “Nope” means, the summary of the film has been unveiled ahead of its July 22 theatrical release.

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as brother-sister duo James and Jill Haywood, who run Hollywood’s only Black-owned horse ranch. Their great-great-great-grandfather was also the man in the iconic image of a jockey on a horse that made history in a 19th-century study of how to make images “move,” marking the start of motion pictures. The Haywoods look to venture into filmmaking themselves after James (Kaluuya) spots “something above the clouds,” and the siblings set out to sell footage of a UFO. The only issue? The mysterious extraterrestrials are beaming up anyone who looks directly at them.

Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston, and Michael Wincott also star. Peele writes and directs “Nope” as well as produces under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. Ian Cooper also produces “Nope,” with Robert Graf serving as the executive producer.

“Ad Astra” and “Tenet” cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema filmed the movie using Kodak stock, and “Nope” will be released in a 65mm IMAX format.

“I’m very proud of it,” Peele said during this year’s edition of CinemaCon. “We shot ‘Nope’ in 65mm and IMAX. Incredible. The IMAX cameras allowed us to capture some incredible images, unlike anything on film before. We used some new techniques that we’ve never seen before.”

Peele also confirmed the meaning of the title : “I love a rapt audience, whatever it is. I love an audience that’s cringing or cowering or laughing. Roller coasters aren’t fun alone. Laughing isn’t fun alone. Being scared isn’t fun alone. You need that energy, and it heightens the ride,” Peele said. “I like the titles that are in tune with how the audiences are feeling and reflect on what they’re thinking and feeling in the theater.”

“Nope” premieres July 22 in theaters.

Check out the trailer below.