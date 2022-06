JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sunday morning at approximately 12:56 a.m. an adult male who had been shot arrived at a hospital in non-life-threatening condition. According to the witnesses who brought the victim to the hospital, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, near Kernan Boulevard, when an unknown suspect in another vehicle, began shooting at the vehicle the victim was in.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO