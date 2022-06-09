Larry Holmes vs. Ken Norton: Trial by Firefight

Thursday, June 9: As has often been the case during my travels, sleep was an elusive commodity. That’s because despite this being my 28th appearance, the excitement and fulfillment I receive during the IBHOF’s Induction Weekend has yet to diminish. There’s a good reason for that: Although the cast of characters change on the celebrity side from year to year, there’s plenty of sameness when it comes to the event’s unique brand of “magic.” To a small-town boy like me – Friendly, West Virginia’s population is currently 121 – Canastota owns that personal touch fostered by well-honed universal values, but for one weekend a year it plays host to a United Nations of boxing fandom.

