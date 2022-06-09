ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Larry Holmes vs. Ken Norton: Trial by Firefight

By The Ring
The Ring Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis feature originally appeared in our Larry Holmes Special Issue, which is available for purchase at The Ring Shop. NOT EVEN AN INJURED ARM WOULD PREVENT HOLMES FROM SEIZING HIS DESTINY – AND THE WBC TITLE – DURING AN EPIC SHOWDOWN WITH KEN NORTON. Ken Norton’s first...

