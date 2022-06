ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A Rochester man was arrested for the April shooting death of 33-year-old Javon Sampson. Rakeem Lane, 32, was taken into custody on Monday. Ammunition, a large quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as packaging for the street sale of drugs were recovered. A loaded handgun was also recovered. Lane is not allowed to possess a gun in New York State because of four previous felony convictions.

