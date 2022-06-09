High rip current risk Cape Hatteras south, moderate Buxton to Oregon Inlet, low Nags Head to Duck

At 24 years of age, Jean-Marc Berruet, the new owner of the Paper Canoe in Duck, is perhaps the youngest restaurant owner on the Outer Banks. Little has changed at the soundside restaurant at the north end of Duck that had been owned for 12 years by local restaurateur Tommy Karole. Opening for the season in April, new owner Berruet isn’t planning on introducing a radically new menu or new ways of preparing food. In fact, the menu and the preparation of the food is very much what his father, Marc-Jean Berruet, created for the Paper Canoe when he reigned as the restaurant’s chef from 2013-2017.

DUCK, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO