Duck, NC

High rip current risk Cape Hatteras south, moderate Buxton to Oregon Inlet, low Nags Head to Duck

By Outer Banks Voice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH rip current risk south of Cape Hatteras including Frisco, Hatteras Village, & Ocracoke. Ocean conditions will bring dangerous rip currents. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!. MODERATE rip current risk north of Cape Hatteras to Oregon Inlet...

New Paper Canoe owner carries on family legacy

At 24 years of age, Jean-Marc Berruet, the new owner of the Paper Canoe in Duck, is perhaps the youngest restaurant owner on the Outer Banks. Little has changed at the soundside restaurant at the north end of Duck that had been owned for 12 years by local restaurateur Tommy Karole. Opening for the season in April, new owner Berruet isn’t planning on introducing a radically new menu or new ways of preparing food. In fact, the menu and the preparation of the food is very much what his father, Marc-Jean Berruet, created for the Paper Canoe when he reigned as the restaurant’s chef from 2013-2017.
DUCK, NC
Residential structure fire in Duck, all occupants safe

The Duck Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 126 Quarterdeck Drive in the early hours of Monday, June 13. The structure was a duplex in the Port Trinitie Condos and contained units 11 and 12. Unit 11, occupied by the co-owners, sustained severe damage. The adjoining unit,...
DUCK, NC
Captain Lucy M. Kidwell of Kitty Hawk, June 11

Retried United States Navy Captain Lucy M. Kidwell passed away June 11, 2022 in her home with her family by her side. She was born in Elgin, Texas to Ruben and Anita Mendoza June 22, 1947 (both deceased). Lucy was the oldest of six siblings. She is survived by her husband, Robert D. Kidwell of Martins Point, NC; three children Elizabeth Leonard, Jane Martinez, and Robert Kidwell, Jr.; seven grandsons, James Leonard, David Leonard, Thomas Leonard, James Martinez, Edward Martinez, William Kidwell, and Samuel Kidwell; one sister, Santa Bullard (Gary); one brother, Ruben Mendoza, Jr., her niece, Petrina Bullard; two nephews, Justin Bullard and Austin Bullard; two great-nieces; five great-great-nieces and nephews (all of Dallas Texas), as well as a host of extended family members, former colleagues, and loyal friends from all over the county and the world.
KITTY HAWK, NC
Michael “Bryan” Klecz, June 11

Michael “Bryan” Klecz, age 60, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 11, 2022. He was born in Baltimore, MD on April 11, 1962 to Michael N. Klecz and Patricia Westinghouse Klecz. Ask anyone who knew him and they will tell you, Bryan had a tremendous love of music. The Beatles were always his favorite band. His love of music started when he was a toddler. He would even sing “Loves you yea yea yea” in his crib.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
