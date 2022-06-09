ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Kenneth Ray Stegall

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth Ray Stegall, 72, of Sulphur, went to be with his savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and was a 1969 Sulphur High School graduate. He worked for many years as an...

Lake Charles American Press

Anthony “AJ” James Williams

Anthony was born Anthony James Williams (affectionately known as A.J) on Jan. 31, 1985, to Regina Williams and Don Wesley Lemelle in Lake Charles, La. Throughout his life, A.J never met a stranger. He was a very social being who loved being surrounded by family and friends. As a child, he was an active member of little league baseball, and enjoyed attending summer programs at the YMCA. There he learned to swim, along with an array of other activities. In his teens he was a football player for LaGrange High school and a Graduate of Parkview in 2003. He also attended Sowela Technical Community College majoring in computer science, as well as ITT Technical Institute of Houston, Texas.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Georgiana “Miss Anna” Manuel

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lake Charles, La., with Father Wayne LeBleu officiating. Visitation will be held at 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in True Light Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Charles, La. Ladies of Grace Ritual will be at 9 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery & Mausoleum in Lake Charles, La., under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Photo Gallery: Camp Coushatta

ELTON — Youth from the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana are reconnecting with their past while sharing the customs and traditions of the local tribe with others. After a two-year COVID hiatus, the Coushatta Tribe has reopened its reservation three miles north of Elton to visitors who want to learn more about Native Americans as part of Camp Coushatta, a free single-day summer camp.
ELTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Juneteenth Freedom Festival to offer something for everyone

The Juneteenth Freedom Festival, open to “black, yellow, white and brown,” according to one of its sponsors, keeps getting bigger and better. This year the three-day event begins 7 – 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, with an evening of fine dining, music and entertainment to honor the 2022 Juneteenth Black Excellence Award nominees and scholarship recipients. This event will be held at the Historic Calcasieu Marine Bank building at 844 Ryan St. Guest speaker is Louisiana State Representative Vincent J. Pierre. Semi-formal attire is required. Tickets are $100.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

CLASS 2A ALL-STATE BASEBALL • SOFTBALL: Rosepine’s Frey team MVP

After helping Rosepine become one of the most dominant high school teams in the state regardless of class, Eagles catcher Ethan Frey earned the top individual honor on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state baseball team. Frey, an LSU signee, hit .487 with 13 home runs, 64...
ROSEPINE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Vehicle seized in fatal hit-and-run of bicyclist

Louisiana State Police have impounded a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run run that killed a bicyclist Monday in rural Jeff Davis Parish. Trooper First Class Derek Senegal said Friday troopers seized a small white SUV from a residence in Lake Arthur. The vehicle will be examined to see if it was the vehicle that hit and killed 73-year-old Jerry W. Hughes of Welsh.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Gazzolo column: Goff goes for talent upgrade

Times have definitely changed. It wasn’t long ago when McNeese State would celebrate the occasional transfer from a big program coming to town. The Cowboys roster has seen its share of what was known back then as “bounce-back” players, those who saw their time at power schools end and were looking for a place to reboot their careers.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Westlake Chemical plant to cut air pollution

WESTLAKE — Three subsidiaries of a Texas–based petrochemical company on Thursday settled allegations that they violated federal and state pollution control laws. The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release, said Westlake Chemical Corporation agreed to make upgrades and perform compliance measures estimated to cost $110 million to resolve the complaint involving two facilities in Lake Charles and one in Calvert City, Ky.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

DeRidder council to discuss amendment to alcohol sales permission ordinance

The DeRidder City Council will be introducing an ordinance Monday night that would amend the city’s process in reviewing and issuing special exemptions to nonprofit organizations seeking to sell alcohol at special events. The amendment would alter the process in which a nonprofit seeks special permission to sell alcohol...
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Up, up and away: Sky’s the limit for fun at Hot Air Balloon and Kite Fest

After a two-year hiatus, the SWLA Hot Air Balloon and Kite Festival is making a comeback this weekend, June 10 and 11, at The Stables at LeBocage. The festival is back and better than ever. Locals will have the opportunity to experience a variety of activities at the event, including unique hot air balloons, live music, impressive kites, and a patriotic skydiver.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hot, dry weekend in forecast

Hot and mostly dry weather is expected with above-normal temperatures this weekend with lows in the lower-to-mid 70s and highs in the lower-to-mid 90s south. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office is reporting a small chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday, mainly across the east central part of the state. There is a slight risk — level 2 out of 5 — of severe thunderstorms on Friday, with damaging winds and large hail the severe weather risks.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Community Policy