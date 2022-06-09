Kenneth Ray Stegall

Anthony was born Anthony James Williams (affectionately known as A.J) on Jan. 31, 1985, to Regina Williams and Don Wesley Lemelle in Lake Charles, La. Throughout his life, A.J never met a stranger. He was a very social being who loved being surrounded by family and friends. As a child, he was an active member of little league baseball, and enjoyed attending summer programs at the YMCA. There he learned to swim, along with an array of other activities. In his teens he was a football player for LaGrange High school and a Graduate of Parkview in 2003. He also attended Sowela Technical Community College majoring in computer science, as well as ITT Technical Institute of Houston, Texas.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO