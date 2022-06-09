Cleveland Kitchen acquires Sonoma Brinery to deepen fermentation expertise, expand production of on-trend products with health halo

Lululemon’s workout hijabs are here. The athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer quietly unveiled its latest creation last week: Lululemon hijabs. The head coverings are worn by some Muslim women in public. As a result, Lululemon said its design team consulted with “hijab wearers across the brand’s global collective” to create the assortment, which includes lightweight and moisture-wicking fabrics that “offer adjustable fits and distraction-free features to support guests during their activities of choice and as they move throughout their day.”

TENNIS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO