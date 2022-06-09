ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Kitchen acquires Sonoma Brinery to deepen fermentation expertise, expand production of on-trend products with health halo

By Elizabeth Crawford
Food Navigator
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast-growing fermented food manufacturer Cleveland Kitchen hopes to double its growth, with new products and expanded distribution this year with the equity acquisition of the likeminded natural pickle and sauerkraut fermenter Sonoma Brinery announced today. A ‘friendly competitor’ for years, Sonoma Brinery founder Dave Ehreth had helped brothers and...

www.foodnavigator-usa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lululemon Unveils Workout Hijabs

Lululemon’s workout hijabs are here. The athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer quietly unveiled its latest creation last week: Lululemon hijabs. The head coverings are worn by some Muslim women in public. As a result, Lululemon said its design team consulted with “hijab wearers across the brand’s global collective” to create the assortment, which includes lightweight and moisture-wicking fabrics that “offer adjustable fits and distraction-free features to support guests during their activities of choice and as they move throughout their day.”
TENNIS
24/7 Wall St.

25 Clothing Brands That Are Still Made in America

Globalization and the offshoring of manufacturing can be sensitive topics. In the last 50 years, the United States has lost millions of industrial jobs, leading to heated debates about economic competitiveness and the benefits of free trade. And while this trend has helped lift some countries out of poverty, it can be argued that it […]
APPAREL
GOBankingRates

9 Ways To Become Rich in 2022

Many people dream of being rich, though what that means varies widely among people of different backgrounds and experience. To some, it means never having to worry about expenses. For others, it is...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy