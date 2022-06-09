ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe organization finds beauty in numbers

Tempe Independent
Tempe Independent
 5 days ago

Keep Tempe Beautiful's 2022 scorecard  sports some big numbers so far, and there are more to come.

  • 22 events.
  • 2,660 pounds of litter collected.
  • 289 pounds of recycling diverted.
  • 25 pounds of cigarette butts recycled.
  • 1,000-plus volunteers participating.
  • 1,500-plus community service hours invested.

Keep Tempe Beautiful was  recognized this month by the Tempe Chamber of Commerce as a Sustainability Success Story at the chamber's Emerging Issues Sustainability Summit, according to KTB.

Founder and Executive Director Joe Forte shared the story of how the group was founded and highlighted the 2022 impact numbers.

The nonprofit Keep Tempe Beautiful is run by volunteers and is "committed to inspiring and educating the community to take action in making Tempe a clean, green and beautiful place to live," according to the group's webite.

The organization has three main goals: end littering, improve recycling and "the beautification of our city."

And those goals are achieved one way - work.

Among the activities so far this year:

  • Beautification project with Tempe Cares at the Tempe Fire Training Center.
  • "Save the Bees" Garden Talks Workshop at the Escalante Community Garden.
  • Kyrene Branch Canal beautification project.
  • The first Tempe Tree-A-Thon tree planting event.

Those are in addtion to regular cleanup projects at parks and other locations.

The next two events are:

  • 7-9 a.m.  Saturday, June 18, at Kiwanis Park. Volunteers will pick up litter/palm fronds/branches/pine cones/oranges, rake sand areas and sweep walkable areas.  Meet  by the Kiwanis Park Rec Center, 6111 S. All American Way.
  • 7-9 a.m. Saturday,  June 25, at Tempe Town Lake. This is a collaborative cleanup with Planet A Challenge and the Valors Veterans Community. Volunteers will meet on the north shore in the area next to the Mill Avenue Bridge (enter through East Curry/Washington).

Participants should bring water, sunscreen, hat and gloves. There is no minimum age to participate, and  in there will be staff on-site to sign any documents for community service requirements.  One-h our shifts: 7-8 a.m. and 8-9.

Tempe Independent

Tempe Independent

Tempe, AZ
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Tempe, Arizona, home to Arizona State University and an economic and entertainment hub for Maricopa County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/tempe-independent/

