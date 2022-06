WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the driver of a red Durango point a pink AR pistol out of his window. An off-duty Detroit police officer was driving into work at 7:30 a.m. on Monday (June 13) going southbound on M-39 near Ford Road behind a red Durango when he saw the driver point the pistol out of his window.

