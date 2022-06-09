ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Spends a Day at the Office in Sparkling Sequin Balenciaga Gown With Matching Ski Mask & Invisible Heels

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
When it comes to Instagram content, no one does it like Kim Kardashian. Case in point: her latest upload. The reality superstar and industry muse uploaded a new video of herself chilling on a beige couch, however she wasn’t wearing your typical loungewear.

While Kardashian appeared to be off-duty, she still managed to make a major style statement . The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum donned a sparkling sequin gown by Balenciaga. The glittery number had long sleeves, a form-fitting bodice and modest train.

To take her look to the next level, the Skims founder added two of her favorite accessories, a ski mask and matching gloves. Unfortunately, her footwear was not visible but it would be no surprise if she finished off her look with sharp pointy boots, stiletto sandals or pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more.

It makes sense that Kardashian would pose in a full Balenciaga ensemble. She favors a tight-fit and sleek style that the luxury fashion house has mastered. Their street style and edgy DNA align with her personal style cues, making them a match. The shapewear mogul is known for having a trendy and daring sartorial sense. She tends to gravitate towards slick styles that stay true to her signature aesthetic.

Kardashian’s latest Balenciaga look is a completely look from what we’ve recently seen. Earlier this week, she sent social media into a frenzy after she shared photos that were taken by her eldest daughter North West. The television personality looked like a Balenciaga Barbie as she lays on pink satin sheets and plush pillows in a cropped hoodie and the label’s boot pants. The pants are more like leggings that transition into sharp pink boots. The unusual style is a trademark of Balenciaga.

