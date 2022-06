The cryptocurrency Winter is (NOT) here to stay. If the media was any indicator of the current state of the cryptocurrency industry, one would think it was time to “pack up” and find a new technology to invest both time and money into. It is true that the cryptocurrency industry is currently experiencing another so called “cryptocurrency winter” and while numerous references may be cited to support that, it is also true that this is not the first nor the worst one. In fact, well supported and funded projects are thriving and now is the perfect time to develop them further.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO