News Alert: Overturned scrap truck blocks U.S. 20 in Michigan City

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Whiting, or near East Chicago, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Munster around 735 PM CDT. Schererville, Highland and Griffith around 740 PM CDT. Gary and Merrillville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station, New Chicago, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Valparaiso and Hebron. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 29. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 21. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 248 and 261.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO