Michigan City, IN

News Alert: Overturned scrap truck blocks U.S. 20 in Michigan City

By Robert Borrelli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll four lanes of U.S. 20 in Michigan City were closed this morning because of an overturned semi-truck hauling scrap metal. The accident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. CST near Michigan City...

abc57.com

Food bank mobile distribution for St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be holding a mobile distribution site for St. Joseph County Tuesday, June 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This distribution will be located at 702 Chapin St. in South Bend and is sponsored by Lippert Components. Food items...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

One Person Flown From Semi Accident On US 30

WARSAW — One person was flown from a rear-end vehicle accident involving two semis on US 30 in Warsaw. At 11:47 a.m. Monday, June 13, emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes of US 30, at the SR 15 overpass. According to...
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Eastbound lanes US 30 in Warsaw reopen

WARSAW, Ind. --The eastbound lanes of US 30 at the SR 15 overpass were shut down due to a crash involving semis Monday, according to Warsaw Police. The crash happened before noon on Monday. The road has since reopened.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Bristol man accused of leading deputies on chase in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. – A Bristol man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase on Thursday, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:45 p.m. on June 9, deputies responded to a vehicle chase that started in Warsaw and ended when the driver lost control and crashed the vehicle near East County Line Road and 2B Road.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indiana storm damage: Power may not be restored for days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after storms Monday knocked out electricity throughout northeast Indiana. Some people may not have power restored until later this week. I&M has estimated the time of full restoration to be June 16 at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Police investigating gas station robbery in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a gas station in South Bend. Officers were called to a gas station in the 1700 block of South Bend Avenue around 3:50 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene. Police describe...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning – Porter and Lake CO, IN

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Whiting, or near East Chicago, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Munster around 735 PM CDT. Schererville, Highland and Griffith around 740 PM CDT. Gary and Merrillville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station, New Chicago, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Valparaiso and Hebron. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 29. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 21. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 248 and 261.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Tom: Bring supply chains back to U.S., Indiana

From escalating energy prices to a crisis in the food supply chain, the war in Ukraine continues to have widespread impact on the global economy. Can Indiana agriculture play a role in long term solutions? Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture Kip Tom thinks so. The Kosciusko County native is traveling the globe, working with private sector companies and others in search of answers that he believes can be found closer to home.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Cooling centers available in South Bend during hot days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A number of cooling centers are open across South Bend for residents needing to get out of the heat. The following Community Centers are available for those who need them:. Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46619) Monday through Thursday...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Road closure on Chicago Avenue in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Chicago Avenue in Goshen will be closed between Wilkinson Street and Denver Street starting on Tuesday at 8 a.m., and the closure will last until Friday morning. The closure stems from the Goshen Water & Sewer Department repairing a sewer main on Chicago Avenue. Construction will require...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Driver accused of pointing rifle at man

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver was arrested on Sunday after allegedly pointing a rifle at a man, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deputies were called to the 12600 block of Dragoon Trail after an off-duty Goshen Police officer had stopped the suspect vehicle and put one man in custody.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Noisy storms wreak havoc across the area

A noisy night across Michiana as strong storms cause problems all around the WSBT 22 viewing area. Storm damage could be seen throughout the area including a car crash involving a car into a tree on Ash Road near Adams in northeastern St. Joseph County. A similar scene northeast of...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WNDU

One person injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that happened around midnight. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Donald Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one male shot. That individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. If you...
SOUTH BEND, IN

