Deandre Ayton seems to more or less be on his way out of Phoenix at this point. The Suns' organization doesn't look like it's filled with big fans of the former No. 1 overall draft pick, and Head Coach Monty Williams is not appreciative of Ayton's alleged 'waning focus'. All things considered, there are understandably several rumors floating around the league about where Ayton might end up playing basketball next season.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO