If you've never mastered a skill that you've always wanted to know—whether it's speaking Italian, mixing the perfect cocktail, or running ultramarathons—turn that hobby into a habit with these tips from BJ Fogg, author of Tiny Habits: The Small Changes that Change Everything ($24.98, amazon.com) and director of the Behavior Design Lab at Stanford University. The first step, of course, is deciding whether that hobby you keep dropping is one that still serves you. "If someone has fallen away from an old habit, they need to stop, and pause, and say, 'Maybe I don't want that habit anymore,'" says Fogg. "It's so liberating to give yourself permission to let it go and not feel bad about it—in fact, people should feel good about it."

