PEORIA, Ariz. — On the night of June 4, Ben and Blake Lorenz hopped in their 2010 Honda Accord and began the drive northwest. They reached Las Vegas at around 2 a.m. to catch a few hours of sleep before continuing the trek to Bend, Oregon, more than 12 hours away. At 10:30 p.m. on June 5, they finally arrived at their hotel.

