A Dutchess County man was found slumped over his steering wheel outside ShopRite, police say. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County, New York announced an East Fishkill man was arrested outside the ShopRite in the Town of Lagrange. Police allege the Dutchess County man was found slumped over the steering wheel in his car. He allegedly drove to the supermarket impaired by drugs and was allegedly found in possession of drugs.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO