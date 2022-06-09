Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Sassafras

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. To be without ghosts, is to be without a history. So, when was the first American haunting? The first reported American “haunting” came in 1799 – a mere 20 years after the start of the American Revolution. The first reported ghost wasn’t a soldier from the Revolutionary War, nor a lost pilgrim, but the spirit of a young woman named Nelly Butler. Nelly Butler wasn’t part of a short story – she was, in the minds of those who claimed to see and speak to her, a real ghost.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO