Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Sassafras

A “Haunted Ghost Tour of the Herkimer 1834 Jail” will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. with tour guides from the Fort Schuyler Paranormal Society and the Adirondack Park Paranormal Society. Come and hear the results of a recent ghost hunt of the jail and seance within the bowels of the cells given to you by a team of paranormal investigators and mediums. You may even meet some spirits along the way! Paranormal Investigator and author Dennis Webster will be on hand to sign and sell his series of Haunted books.
This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
As Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon continues his campaign to build an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor (”Ryan McMahon continues to push $85 million aquarium against tidal wave of skeptics,” June 8, 2022), critics have rightly pointed out the many areas in which the $85 million could better be spent – public transportation, affordable housing, and education, to name just a few. But the aquarium would be more than a bad economic deal for those of us who live in Onondaga County. Unfortunately, those who would suffer the most are unable to give quotes to journalists or write letters to the editor.
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Harvey’s Garden opens, probably this fall, it will bring two new concepts to the Central New York dining and drinking scene. It will introduce what is currently on track to be one of the area’s first self-serve “beer wall” systems. That will allow customers to scan a card on a tap to trigger the pouring of the beer of their choice in the size of their choice.
“Congratulations” to Syracuse native Post Malone, who is officially a dad. The “One Right Now” singer-rapper told Howard Stern on Monday that he welcomed his first child, a baby girl, and announced that he’s engaged. The reveal came as Malone, 26, said he “kissed” his “baby girl” before leaving their home for a recording studio.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A pair of local music teachers plan to resurrect the former Syracuse Children’s Chorus four years after the group was disbanded. Katie Weber and Sabine Krantz, two local music teachers, partnered up to work toward bringing the program back to life. Weber, a music teacher...
Emily Horning, 30, a Syracuse resident, goes shopping at thrift stores weekly with her boyfriend. She is a cautious shopper with a cause. “I don’t like to buy a fast fashion. Because It just ends up in landfills, so I’d rather buy my clothes from the thrift stores,” Horning said.
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. To be without ghosts, is to be without a history. So, when was the first American haunting? The first reported American “haunting” came in 1799 – a mere 20 years after the start of the American Revolution. The first reported ghost wasn’t a soldier from the Revolutionary War, nor a lost pilgrim, but the spirit of a young woman named Nelly Butler. Nelly Butler wasn’t part of a short story – she was, in the minds of those who claimed to see and speak to her, a real ghost.
Pompey, N.Y — Heritage Hill Brewhouse will host a new beer-and-music fest in July, and organizers hope to make it an annual attraction in the hills of Pompey. The BriteVibes Beer & Musical Festival takes place July 9 at Heritage Hill, a 300-acre working farm with a brewery and restaurant that opened in 2018. Its located at 3149 Sweet Road in Pompey, a little south of Pratts Falls County Park.
Develop your figure drawing skills at a two-day intensive workshop this summer at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn, NY. Led by artist Jenny Pagé, the workshop will develop students’ understanding of what they see and sharpen their skills through observation. “Using the human figure as a springboard,...
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will be offering boat tours to the National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse starting June 17 and 18, each Friday and Saturday through July 2nd with expanded days in July and August. Tours start at 12:00pm and run on the half hour...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One top-prize-winning ticket for the Take 5 midday drawing on June 12 was sold in Syracuse. According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was worth $17,977.50 and was sold at the Wegmans located at 4722 Onondaga Boulevard in Syracuse. The winning numbers of the drawing were 8-16-17-31-37. Individuals who purchased […]
The Silver Beats, Central New York’s newest salute to the Fab Four, will make their debut at downtown’s Jazz Central on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. A double bill, the show will open with a set by the duo Parlour Games. The quartet’s approach to the Beatles’...
The Party in the Square series returns to downtown Syracuse this summer, featuring three national touring bands together with many popular local artists. Headliners include Marcy Playground, Sponge and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack (see below for the full lineup). The weekly festival is back for the second year, and will...
The World Health Organization has warned people around the world, including the United States, that people should prepare for a food shortage later in 2022. Many experts have said it won't happen in the U.S., but one farming expert in Upstate New York says "prepare, because a shortage is coming."
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. — The moment is here! Chittenango native is ready to step into the national spotlight and take on the obstacle course that could boost him Central New York athlete to "American Ninja Warrior." CNYCentral spoke with Jeremy Warters, 21, who has been a coach at The Warrior...
Here we go again. Another truck got stuck under the railroad bridge on Onondaga Lake Parkway in Salina on Monday. This time, it was an Amazon tractor-trailer. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR – TV) — The Syracuse Polish Festival will return to Clinton Square for its 66th year on June 17, 18, and 19. The festival will include many traditional polish foods, beers, arts and crafts, and games. Two major highlights of the festival will include the Pierogi Eating Contest and the presentation of Miss Polonia.
Salina, N.Y. — An Amazon tractor-trailer Monday afternoon hit the railroad bridge on Onondaga Lake Parkway in Salina. The truck hit the bridge at 4:31 p.m., according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. Liverpool police responded to the scene. The truck, stuck under the bridge, forced the closure of...
