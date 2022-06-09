ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Sassafras

By Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Sasafrass, aka Sassy, is 62 pounds of sweetness and love!. This pretty girl was surrendered to the shelter in February when her family could...

mylittlefalls.com

Haunted Ghost Tour of Jail scheduled

A “Haunted Ghost Tour of the Herkimer 1834 Jail” will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. with tour guides from the Fort Schuyler Paranormal Society and the Adirondack Park Paranormal Society. Come and hear the results of a recent ghost hunt of the jail and seance within the bowels of the cells given to you by a team of paranormal investigators and mediums. You may even meet some spirits along the way! Paranormal Investigator and author Dennis Webster will be on hand to sign and sell his series of Haunted books.
HERKIMER, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A new Syracuse ghost kitchen pays homage to Rochester’s Garbage Plate

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

Beware of Bears! One Spotted Roaming Small CNY Neighborhood

This guy must be lost. A black bear was spotted roaming the streets of a small Central New York village, a long way from the Adirondack mountains, where bears usually call home. Megan Spina noticed the bear roaming in the village of Verona near the Verona Fire Department over the...
VERONA, NY
Syracuse.com

Consider the welfare of marine animals in captivity (Your Letters)

As Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon continues his campaign to build an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor (”Ryan McMahon continues to push $85 million aquarium against tidal wave of skeptics,” June 8, 2022), critics have rightly pointed out the many areas in which the $85 million could better be spent – public transportation, affordable housing, and education, to name just a few. But the aquarium would be more than a bad economic deal for those of us who live in Onondaga County. Unfortunately, those who would suffer the most are unable to give quotes to journalists or write letters to the editor.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: The first American ghost

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. To be without ghosts, is to be without a history. So, when was the first American haunting? The first reported American “haunting” came in 1799 – a mere 20 years after the start of the American Revolution. The first reported ghost wasn’t a soldier from the Revolutionary War, nor a lost pilgrim, but the spirit of a young woman named Nelly Butler. Nelly Butler wasn’t part of a short story – she was, in the minds of those who claimed to see and speak to her, a real ghost.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY’s hottest new beer and music fest is coming to Onondaga County

Pompey, N.Y — Heritage Hill Brewhouse will host a new beer-and-music fest in July, and organizers hope to make it an annual attraction in the hills of Pompey. The BriteVibes Beer & Musical Festival takes place July 9 at Heritage Hill, a 300-acre working farm with a brewery and restaurant that opened in 2018. Its located at 3149 Sweet Road in Pompey, a little south of Pratts Falls County Park.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tours Offered Starting in June This Season

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will be offering boat tours to the National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse starting June 17 and 18, each Friday and Saturday through July 2nd with expanded days in July and August. Tours start at 12:00pm and run on the half hour...
OSWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Take 5 ticket worth almost $18K sold in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One top-prize-winning ticket for the Take 5 midday drawing on June 12 was sold in Syracuse. According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was worth $17,977.50 and was sold at the Wegmans located at 4722 Onondaga Boulevard in Syracuse. The winning numbers of the drawing were 8-16-17-31-37. Individuals who purchased […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Polish Festival to kick off on June 17

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR – TV) — The Syracuse Polish Festival will return to Clinton Square for its 66th year on June 17, 18, and 19. The festival will include many traditional polish foods, beers, arts and crafts, and games. Two major highlights of the festival will include the Pierogi Eating Contest and the presentation of Miss Polonia.
SYRACUSE, NY
