ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Photos: R. Kelly through the years

whio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the years R. Kelly performs at Madison...

www.whio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Sharon Osbourne gives update on Ozzy after his ‘life-altering’ surgery

Sharon Osbourne is keeping fans updated on Ozzy Osbourne’s health after he underwent a “life-altering” surgery on Monday. “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.” A family source previously told Page Six that there would be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, with a nurse likely to be brought into the home during Ozzy’s recovery.  “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Is James Patterson's claim that white men face racism an enraging PR stunt from a former ad man?

One of richest living writers in the world, James Patterson, said in an interview with The Times on Sunday that white men like him face racism within the publishing, theatre, and film and TV industries. He described the alleged difficulty confronting the most privileged members of society as "just another form of racism. . . . Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It's even harder for older writers. You don't meet many 52-year-old white males."
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy