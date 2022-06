Considered by some to be dehumanizing and outdated, the terms “illegal alien” and “inmate” could soon be removed from state statutes in New Jersey. State lawmakers on Monday began advancing a bill that would replace references to “alien” and “illegal alien” in state laws, rules, and documents and replace them with the terms “foreign national” and “undocumented foreign national” when discussing an immigrant’s status.

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 HOURS AGO