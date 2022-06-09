ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Va. school board south over transgender student policies

By Stephanie Rollins
virginiaviews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia state Del. Danica Roem on Monday announced she is running for the state Senate. Roem, 37, is running to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 30, which includes western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. “I know the issues,” Roem told the Washington...

virginiaviews.com

Comments / 16

bubby
5d ago

news flash...young children does not need to know about LGBT as they are children..let them be children..stop cramming there innocent little minds with leftist ideology...there mind are still growing and are fragile...leave children alone.

Reply(3)
22
Henry Frantos
4d ago

Do schools teach reading, writing, and arithmetic anymore or do they only teach the goals of Sodom and Gomorra?

Reply(1)
8
Related
cardinalnews.org

Was it really ‘all hands on deck’ for rural Virginia?

Last November, the Senate Finance Committee held a retreat in Roanoke. One of the main topics was rural Virginia. The panel heard lots of presentations and saw lots of charts and graphs, few of them the sorts of things you’ll see chatted up at a local chamber of commerce meeting. All in all, it was a pretty dreary session, and not just because winter was setting in outside. There was talk about localities that qualified not simply as officially “distressed,” but “doubly distressed.” There were references to localities that don’t have economic development offices. There were figures about how North Carolina has been spending 16 times more than Virginia each year on site development.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Virginia governor ceremoniously signs bills to combat human trafficking

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremoniously signed seven bills that are meant to combat human trafficking in the commonwealth, some of which specifically focus on traffickers of children. After signing the bills, members of the newly formed Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support were...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
State
Delaware State
Manassas, VA
Government
Manassas, VA
Society
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
City
Manassas, VA
virginiaviews.com

Alexandria will need backup during Yellow Line shutdowns – Greater Greater Washington

King Street Metro by Ben Schumin licensed under Creative Commons. Alexandria needs help to fill in transit gaps during the Yellow Line shutdown. The City of Alexandria is applying for state funding to support transit service while parts of Metro’s Yellow Line are closed this case. Alexandria’s DASH bus network doesn’t have enough bus drivers to increase bus service to meet the additional travel demand alone, so the mitigation plan includes access to the water taxi, Capital Bikeshare, HOV lane changes, and the Virginia Railway Express. (Vernon Miles / ALXnow)
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WHSV

March For Our Lives event in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the country Saturday, demonstrations calling for stricter gun laws were held. The March For Our Lives campaign was started by students in 2018 after the Parkland school shooting in Florida. On Saturday, the movement made its way back to Washington D.C. Those who could not...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Gov. Youngkin awards $25,000 grant to Shenandoah County for oil storage

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week Monday by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems. These grant awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Danica Roem
Person
Sarah Mcbride
NBC12

Political analyst on potential outcome of Jan. 6 hearings

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As hearings continue this week on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and events that followed the 2020 election, a political analyst believes this could have big implications for the next presidential election. “Yes, I am one of those 20 million,” Tony Carey, a Richmonder who watched...
RICHMOND, VA
timesnewsexpress.com

Youngkin hosts Virginia pride events angering some LGBT groups

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, hosted a series of Pride month events, angering several more liberal LGBTQ groups. Youngkin, a former private equity CEO who ran on a conservative platform, namely supporting parental rights for school children, hosted a private Pride reception at the state Capitol in Richmond. All except one member of the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board boycotted the event, while the Washington Post reported that the group of openly gay, lesbian and transgender state legislators were not invited.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Virginia lawmakers won’t push through new Commanders stadium incentives this year

(The Center Square) – The Virginia Legislature won’t be committing public funds to a new Washington Commanders Stadium in Woodbridge this year. The House and Senate had passed separate versions of the bill and would have needed agreement in the conference committee. But Democratic Virginia Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw announced Thursday that the bill […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Legislature#Trans Women#Racism#Senate#The Washington Blade#The Rural Crescent#The Us Roem#Manassas City Council#Republican#Democrat#The General Assembly#Lgbtq
virginiaviews.com

Several Juneteenth celebrations planned locally | Winchester Star

WINCHESTER — The Winchester Area NAACP and the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) will host an inaugural Juneteenth event at the museum on Sunday from noon to 5 pm. The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St in Winchester. Also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth commemorates the day...
WINCHESTER, VA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

West Virginia Prison Officials Incorrectly Drop Disabled Man Off At Bus Station Alone And He Has Never Been Seen Again

Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
virginiaviews.com

Virginia’s critical wetlands are marching inland | Weather

As sea level rises, some of Virginia’s most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland. New research published this month in Environmental Research Communications examines how wetlands are migrating across the US.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted a series of events this week marking Pride month. The decision generated some bipartisan surprise in Richmond, given the conservative governor's position on a range of LGBTQ issues. He's previously indicated that he does not personally support gay marriage, but...
schillingshow.com

Mask cult II: Covered faces are the “face” of Albemarle County government schools

More than two years after COVID-panic shuttered Albemarle County Public Schools (since re-opened), the division continues to root its identity in the dangerous, superstition-based practice of “masking.”. The photo carousel on ACPS’ home page features a rotation of eight slides, seven of which prominently depict students, division employees, and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy