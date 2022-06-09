Va. school board south over transgender student policies
Virginia state Del. Danica Roem on Monday announced she is running for the state Senate. Roem, 37, is running to represent the newly redistricted Senate District 30, which includes western Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. “I know the issues,” Roem told the Washington...
Last November, the Senate Finance Committee held a retreat in Roanoke. One of the main topics was rural Virginia. The panel heard lots of presentations and saw lots of charts and graphs, few of them the sorts of things you’ll see chatted up at a local chamber of commerce meeting. All in all, it was a pretty dreary session, and not just because winter was setting in outside. There was talk about localities that qualified not simply as officially “distressed,” but “doubly distressed.” There were references to localities that don’t have economic development offices. There were figures about how North Carolina has been spending 16 times more than Virginia each year on site development.
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremoniously signed seven bills that are meant to combat human trafficking in the commonwealth, some of which specifically focus on traffickers of children. After signing the bills, members of the newly formed Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support were...
Crystal City, VA. - Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Virginia Tech on Monday to help the university and Boeing announce their $50 million facility for military veterans transitioning to civilian life. The Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families will be located on Virginia Tech's Innovation Campus. According to a...
King Street Metro by Ben Schumin licensed under Creative Commons. Alexandria needs help to fill in transit gaps during the Yellow Line shutdown. The City of Alexandria is applying for state funding to support transit service while parts of Metro’s Yellow Line are closed this case. Alexandria’s DASH bus network doesn’t have enough bus drivers to increase bus service to meet the additional travel demand alone, so the mitigation plan includes access to the water taxi, Capital Bikeshare, HOV lane changes, and the Virginia Railway Express. (Vernon Miles / ALXnow)
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two area food and farming projects are among almost a dozen across Virginia that are getting state funding. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the 11 projects as part of his kick-off for Virginia Ag Week on Monday. According to a release, the funding will support new...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the country Saturday, demonstrations calling for stricter gun laws were held. The March For Our Lives campaign was started by students in 2018 after the Parkland school shooting in Florida. On Saturday, the movement made its way back to Washington D.C. Those who could not...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week Monday by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems. These grant awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As hearings continue this week on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and events that followed the 2020 election, a political analyst believes this could have big implications for the next presidential election. “Yes, I am one of those 20 million,” Tony Carey, a Richmonder who watched...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, hosted a series of Pride month events, angering several more liberal LGBTQ groups. Youngkin, a former private equity CEO who ran on a conservative platform, namely supporting parental rights for school children, hosted a private Pride reception at the state Capitol in Richmond. All except one member of the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board boycotted the event, while the Washington Post reported that the group of openly gay, lesbian and transgender state legislators were not invited.
(The Center Square) – The Virginia Legislature won’t be committing public funds to a new Washington Commanders Stadium in Woodbridge this year. The House and Senate had passed separate versions of the bill and would have needed agreement in the conference committee. But Democratic Virginia Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw announced Thursday that the bill […]
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Area NAACP and the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) will host an inaugural Juneteenth event at the museum on Sunday from noon to 5 pm. The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St in Winchester. Also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth commemorates the day...
Kevin Flythe was born in 1969 in Washington, D.C. His birth came nine years before the creation of federal laws that ban the use of lead paint in homes. This was a time black children were, once again, exposed to the deadly chemical at a disproportioned rate. Kevin Flythe was one of those children. The exposure to the paint gave him lead poisoning, and he grew up with cognitive disabilities that delayed his development, along with a paralyzed left arm. Although his disabilities made him a target in the neighborhood, his cousin, Michelle Royster, said Kevin had a happy childhood, reports The Washington Post. Kevin was raised by his mother, a teacher, and his aunt in a house full of children and love. They were a family who ate dinner together every evening and went on mandatory Saturday outings to the movies or museums. Kevin had many friends, and Michelle described him as a young man easily influenced by his peers, reports The Washington Post. His mother enrolled him in a program that taught him fencing, horseback riding, and chess.
ARLINGTON, Va. — There doesn't appear to be an end in sight to record-high gas prices and everyone is feeling the pain at the pump. Over the weekend, the national average for a gallon of gasoline hit $5. Shanerica Filmore says she looks for bargains when choosing where to...
Activists and independent journalists are suing the city of Richmond and several police officers in federal court alleging a pattern of unreasonable force, harassment and unlawful arrests during and after racial justice protests in the summer of 2020.
Following the arrests of 31 Patriot Front members in Idaho, Michael Signer — the former mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia — tells WTOP the key to preventing violence is staying ahead. Signer was in office during the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in 2017. “You have to...
As sea level rises, some of Virginia’s most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland. New research published this month in Environmental Research Communications examines how wetlands are migrating across the US.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted a series of events this week marking Pride month. The decision generated some bipartisan surprise in Richmond, given the conservative governor's position on a range of LGBTQ issues. He's previously indicated that he does not personally support gay marriage, but...
More than two years after COVID-panic shuttered Albemarle County Public Schools (since re-opened), the division continues to root its identity in the dangerous, superstition-based practice of “masking.”. The photo carousel on ACPS’ home page features a rotation of eight slides, seven of which prominently depict students, division employees, and...
