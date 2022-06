Mount Pleasant Varsity Baseball had a pair of games Monday night against Fairfield. The Panthers were defeated 4-2 in Game 1. Mount Pleasant Junior Carter Amos went 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Senior Cooper Keldgord pitched 4.2 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 earned on 5 hits with 5 walks and striking out 4. Mount Pleasant was victorious in Game 2 of the night by a score of 3-2. Senior Lincoln Henriksen turned in a 1 for 3 performance at the plate in Game 2. Sophomore Ben Newton pitched 4 full innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 3 walks and striking out 1. MP Varsity Baseball will be back in action Wednesday night for a matchup with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. First pitch is set for 7:00 PM.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO