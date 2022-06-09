ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Kickstarter-Funded Toy Is a Cat Owner's Favorite

 5 days ago

Remote work may be here to stay for many but that doesn't mean you'll always be working from the home office . Sometimes, you need to get out. Whether you want to go to a coffee shop or you need to meet a client, you can't always be at home.

And when you have cats, leaving home might make you feel a little guilty. Put that guilt to rest with the Cheerble Board Game: All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats. Cheerble was funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo as an incredibly fun toy to keep your feline friends occupied and having fun when you can't be there to entertain them. The interactive cat toy includes a scratcher playground, a Cheerble ball, and a playboard that will captivate your cats. They'll chase the tiny Cheerble ball through the maze of interesting holes, keeping them active and engaged all day when you're not around.

It's a one-size-fits-all design so it works for all kinds of cats while the automatic Cheerble ball automatically rolls itself once touched so you won't have to control anything with an app. It even has an automatic obstacle avoidance system that prevents the ball from getting stuck in the holes or in tight spots around your home.

You can set up Cheerble in three modes depending on your cat's activity levels so it won't overwhelm them out of the box. Just press the button for three seconds to turn on the Cheerble ball, select a reaction mode, activate the ball by tapping or shaking, and set it down to catch your cat's attention.

You don't have to feel bad when you can't play with your cats. Right now, grab the Cheerble Board Game: All-in-One Interactive Toy for Cats for just $48 (reg. $78) when you use promo code CHEERBLE30 at checkout.

