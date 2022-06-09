ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Larry Herbert Edwards — Service 6/13/22 10 A.M.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Herbert Edwards of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/8), he was 87 years old....

Judith Edwards — Service 6/14/22 9:30 A.M.

Judith Edwards of Carrollton, formerly of Festus passed away Saturday (6/11), she was 75 years old. The visitation for Judith Edwards will be Wednesday (6/14) morning from 8 until the time of the funeral service at 9:30 at Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus. Burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
CARROLLTON, MO
Dorothy F. Watson — Service 6/16/22 10 A.M.

Dorothy F. Watson of Florissant, formerly of Festus, passed away Wednesday, June 8th at the age of 96. Visitation for Dorothy Watson will be Thursday (6/16) morning from 9 until the time of funeral services at 10 at Second Baptist Church in Festus. Burial in St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
Ronald Dean Dickens – Service 6/16/22 At 11 A.M.

Ronald Dean Dickens of Cuba died Sunday at the age of 63. The funeral service is Thursday morning at 11 at Huston Funeral Home in Cuba. Burial is at Dickens Hill Cemetery. Visitation for Ronald Dean Dickens is Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at Hutson Funeral Home in Cuba.
CUBA, MO
Charles Junior Tinnin – Service 06/13/22 at 1 p.m.

Charles Junior Tinnin of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 87. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Junior Tinnin is Monday from 11:30 until 1 at the...
Elvan Earl “Al” Roderick – Service 06/15/22 at 1 p.m.

Elvan Earl “Al” Roderick of Farmington died Friday at the age of 91. The funeral service will be Wednesday afternoon at 1 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Visitation for Al Roderick is Wednesday from 11...
Mary W. Kirkland — Service 6/15/22 10 A.M.

Mary W. Kirkland of Crystal City, passed away Wednesday, June 8th, she was 84 years old. The funeral services will be Wednesday (6/15) morning at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Mary Kirkland will be Tuesday (6/14) evening from 4...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
SEMO Family Violence Council Hosting Raffle For Fundraiser

(Bonne Terre) The SEMO Family Violence Council is holding a fundraiser this summer in form of a raffle. Stephanie Bennett with the council says you could win a nice cash prize. Bennett says that the winner will be revealed early next month. Bennett adds that you can donate to the...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Nancy Lee Berkbuegler – Service 06/14/22 at 10 a.m.

Nancy Lee Berkbuegler of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 10 at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Nancy Bergbuegler is Monday evening from 4 until 8 and Tuesday morning from...
Austin Festival Returns This Weekend In Potosi

(Potosi) The 33rd Annual Austin Festival is set for this Friday and Saturday in downtown Potosi. The theme for this year is “Home Towne History”. The organizer of the Austin Festival and owner of Washington County’s Independent Journal Kris Richards tells us more about the meaning of this year’s theme.
POTOSI, MO
Obituaries
East Missouri Action Agency Offering Cooling Assistance On Utility Bills

(Park Hills) We still have a few more days until the first day of summer, but we are already experiencing the summer heat in the listening area. You may think that keeping the AC off would keep utility costs down, but with the heat sweeping through, Rob Baker of East Missouri Action Agency says to keep the air running in your household.
PARK HILLS, MO
Car runs into the Mobile On the Run building in Festus

(Festus) Four people were injured as a vehicle crashed into the Mobile On the Run gas station convenience store on Friday afternoon. The incident took place around 3:15 breaking the front door and other glass in the front of the store. Those injured in the accident were taken by Joachim-Plattin Ambulance personnel to Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Festus. It was rumored the driver who drove into the building suffered a medical condition that caused the incident. Mobile On the Run was closed to the public on Friday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO
Farmington Offers Cooling Centers if Needed

(Farmington) The City of Farmington has several places where you can cool down during this week’s heat wave. Tim Porter is the emergency management director for Farmington. Porter says the extreme heat will eventually let up. The designated cooling centers in Farmington can be used until their normal closing...
FARMINGTON, MO
Corporal Faulkner speaks on recovery from gun shot

(Hillsboro, Cedar Hill) It was just over a year ago that Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Faulkner was injured while the S.W.A.T. team was serving a warrant in Cedar Hill. Faulkner was struck in the abdomen by a ricochet bullet believed to have been fired by Jerry Crew, a known felon. Faulkner has since recovered from the injury and is back to active duty. Faulkner spoke about the incident during the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report.
CEDAR HILL, MO
Fire Damages Storage Units

Several storage units on Bray Road west of Farmington are destroyed after a fire Sunday morning. Reports show firemen were called about 7:45 with members of the Doe Run Fire Department the first to arrive. Nine units were damaged at the building located near 3451 Bray Road. There were no injuries reported in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation and it's not thought to be suspicious. The Doe Run, Wolf Creek, Pilot Knob, Farmington, Fredercktown, Desoto Rural, Cherokee Pass, Park Hills, Leadwood, Bismarck, Big Rive Bonne Terre, Rock Community, Leadington, and Desloge Fire Departments responded.
FARMINGTON, MO
Optimist Club to Host Fireworks and Fun in Fredericktown

(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown Optimist Club is bringing a special event to town called Fredericktown Fireworks and Fun. Optimist club member Tessa Rehkop says it should be an enjoyable evening for the whole family. Rehkop says there’s other entertainment too. Fredericktown Fireworks and Fun is Sunday evening, July 3rd with...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Elderly Farmington Man In Hospital Following Washington County Car Crash

(Washington County) An elderly Farmington man is in the hospital after his involvement in a car crash Monday morning in Washington County. 86-year-old Lindell Gillam was westbound on MO-8, east of old Highway 8, in a 2021 Toyota Prius shortly after 10 o’clock Monday morning. Highway patrol says Gillam was “inattentive to the roadway” and struck the rear of a Chevy Cobalt preparing to make a left turn. Gillam received moderate injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured but his car was totaled.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO

