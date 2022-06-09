ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida continues epic June with another loaded visitors weekend

By Donavon Keiser about 5 hours
 5 days ago
Chad Simmons/On3

After a successful first June weekend of official visitors, the Florida Gators will host another laundry list of prospects this weekend.

CNHI

Second Harvest schedules food distribution

VALDOSTA – Second Harvest of South Georgia has scheduled a food distribution event starting 7 a.m., June 25, while food supplies last, at 4590 Inner Perimeter Road, food bank representatives said in a statement. For more information, call (888) 453-4143.
wjct.org

Peach Cobbler Factory plans first Jacksonville restaurant

Move over decadent milkshakes. Make way for the cobbler. In a trend we didn’t see coming, the cobbler — a name first used in the early 19th century but whose roots date back to Colonial America — is the latest dessert-focused restaurant concept. And now it’s coming...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

ORLANDO - The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey's Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida. The Department of Agriculture...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Early departure will cost Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams his state pension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pay and pension have been a key question since Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced he was stepping down after violating the city charter. The money and benefits he received while living in Nassau County for 14 months have dominated comments on social media, with many opining that he doesn’t deserve them, since the office was officially vacant.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Woman killed, man critically hurt in crash on Southside Connector

Jacksonville, Fl — It was an awful scene on the Southside Connector just before 1 am today, as a woman was hit and killed and a man sustained critical injuries. Florida Highway Patrol says the woman, identified as a 46-year-old from Jacksonville, had stopped to help the man following a crash. Both were then hit by a third vehicle whose driver failed to see them.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park, Fleming Island, Middleburg restaurants cited for violations

State inspectors returned to Dee’s Music Bar & Grill in Orange Park, on May 26-27 and found more rodent activity in various areas of the eatery. Since Feb. 9, the state has conducted 10 inspections of the restaurant, 2141 Loch Rane Blvd. The restaurant was fined $400 by state inspectors in March, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts the inspections.
ORANGE PARK, FL
wjct.org

CSX still having trouble hiring workers

SX Corp. continues to have trouble filling openings on its train crews. But CEO Jim Foote says its operating system implemented five years ago, called Precision Scheduled Railroading, is not the problem. Speaking at a June 2 investor conference sponsored by Bernstein Research, Foote said the Jacksonville-based railroad company’s workforce...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Millions of dollars in cocaine found by authorities after failed hand-off at Winter Park vegan restaurant

Investigators found millions of dollars in cocaine after witnessing a hand-off of a duffel bag full of the stuff outside Winter Park vegan restaurant Ethos Vegan Kitchen. According to an affadavit, investigators from the Department of Homeland Security were following Wayne Stout, Jr. as part of an investigation into money laundering. In the process of tailing Stout, they say they watched him rent a car, pull several coolers and bags out of an Orlando storage unit on Edgewater Drive and hand one bag off to another man in the parking lot of Ethos.
WINTER PARK, FL
Action News Jax

Early morning house fire caused neighbors to flee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is investigating a house fire that took place early this morning. Emergency crews arrived at 5734 Cedar Forest Drive at approximately 4 a.m. to warn neighbors to get out of their homes because of a fire next door. Capt. Eric...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
usf.edu

Pasco projects should carry on, despite the governor's vetoes

Plans to build two major projects in Pasco County are on hold - at least temporarily - after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed funding for them in the upcoming state budget. About $35 million would have helped build a sports complex that would likely become the new spring training site for the Tampa Bay Rays. Also, $600 million in recurring money over the next 30 years would have gone to a new biotech campus for Moffitt Cancer Center.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
