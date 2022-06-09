ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendship, AR

Cars collide during storms in fiery pileup

By Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rI6ST_0g5TurvF00

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. (AP) — State police say three people have been killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots during stormy weather along heavily traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas .

Zoo needs help identifying mystery object

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the Wednesday afternoon crashes began in the eastbound lanes near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles southwest of Little Rock.

Traffic was still blocked Thursday morning in the westbound lanes in the area. Arkansas State Police troopers were working to account for all of the motorists involved. State police spokesman Bill Sadler tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the wrecks, which started with a two-vehicle collision that led to at least two other chain-reaction crashes, were weather-related.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
City
Friendship, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

No permit needed to carry a gun in Ohio with new law

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio is joining more than two dozen states easing previous restrictions on carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Starting Monday, Senate Bill 215 eliminates the license requirement to carry a concealed handgun for qualifying adults 21 and older. “I believe it should be OK because a lot of people already have […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Arkansas State Police#Stormy Weather#Traffic Accident#State#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Thunderstorm watch, flash flood warnings across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several Northeast Ohio counties are under severe thunderstorm watches and flash flood warnings as storms continue overnight A flash flood warning is in effect for Ashland, Holmes and Wayne counties until 5:30 a.m. There was a severe thunderstorm watch for Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Erie, Holmes, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hot week ahead: Severe weather possible Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following rain, expect a quiet night with skies mainly clear and temperatures slipping to the low 60s. Monday, you’re heading to and from work with mostly to partly sunny skies, another warm day in the mid 80s. Slightly warmer Monday. Mostly sunny with temperatures topping the mid 80s in the afternoon. We’re […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Go fishing for free this weekend in Ohio

**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

$5 gas is here: AAA says US average hits new high

NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that. Slightly above the nationwide average, Ohio’s average is $5.06. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy