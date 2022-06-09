Dickie V gives shoutout to Oklahoma Sooners softball, Brent Venables after WCWS finals Game 1 win

Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Dickie V is jumping on the Oklahoma softball bandwagon.

The legendary college basketball announcer loves to seek out greatness, and he’s witnessing it before his very eyes in the Sooners softball squad. During their 16-1 thumping of Texas during Game 1 of the Women College World Series finals, Vitale gave a shoutout to the team, as well as Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables.

“OMG the power of the @OU_Softball tandem of ALO & JENNINGS is unbelievable,” tweeted Vitale. “The Sooners lead @TexasSoftball in national championship game 1 14-1. @sportsiren interviewed Sooners football Coach Venables. He talked about the winners mentality of the softball team.”

By knocking off bitter rival Texas 16-1 in one of the biggest wins at this stage of the competition in history, the Sooners tied the WCWS record for most single-game runs scored in the process, according to ESPN.

Surprisingly, Oklahoma actually fell behind 1-0 to start the game, but responded quickly by ending the first inning with a 5-1 advantage. Behind six home runs and 16 hits, the Sooners managed to score at least one run in every inning and tie a WCWS record.

Additionally, Vitale was impressed with the interview Venables gave during the game, as the Sooners football coach had to witness the victory in-person.

“I had a chance to speak to the girls — I was just going to throw the pitch out and then someone asked me to go in and speak to the girls,” Venables told Holly Rowe of ESPN. “I’m like, ‘What am I going to tell them?’ That’s like marrying Oprah. What are you going to give them that they don’t already have?

“They’re addicted to winning. They’ve been the example in college softball. Coach Gasso and her program, her coaches. I’m trying to learn how to win at the highest level like they have. They’re as good as there’s been in a long time, maybe the most dominant collegiate team in any sport ever. It’s pretty cool to be a bird on the wall.”

Additionally, Venables mentioned that he told his entire team to come to the game to witness how special the Sooners softball team is, hoping for his team to get to this point in their respective sport.

“I told all the players to come watch these girls, how they compete, how they win, how they fight, how they play together,” Venables said. “It’s really inspiring. The energy, it’s very infectious, very contagious. I told all the players, ‘This is how you win at the highest level right here. Come watch this.’”

Brent Venables, Dick Vitale and a lot of others are jumping on the Sooners bandwagon. It’s hard not to, as softball fever has taken over Norman for good reason.

On3’s James Fletcher III and Nick Schultz contributed to this article.