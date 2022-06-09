ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, TX

Texas to reclaim home of the largest Buc-ee’s

By Ricky Garcia
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vii1_0g5Tucva00

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — The largest Buc-ee’s store in the country is coming to Central Texas.

The travel center announced plans Wednesday to replace its existing store in Luling. The new location will be built next door, allowing for a seamless transition, according to a company press release.

Crossville Buc-ee’s sets grand opening date

The store along Interstate 10, just an hour outside of Austin will span more than 75,000 square feet, making it the largest Buc-ee’s ever built. The center will also include 120 fuel stations and favorites like Texas barbecue, Beaver nuggets and clean bathrooms.

In 2021, the company announced plans to build a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The store was constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people east of Knoxville and just north of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Luling holds a special place for Buc-ee’s. The city was home to the brand’s first family travel center in 2003. The new Buc-ee’s Luling will continue that location’s pioneering history.

“Twenty years ago, Beaver and Don had the gumption to change the industry by building the first Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center in Luling,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Since that time, Buc-ee’s has grown into an iconic Texas brand that now shares our Texas pride with new stores throughout the Southeast and West.

Buc-ee’s said its development team worked closely with the City of Luling, the Luling Economic Development Corporation, and Caldwell County.

The new travel center will add more jobs to the area, employing at least 200 employees.

