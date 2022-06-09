ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

By Caitlyn Shelton
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mwDA_0g5TuaA800

( NewsNation ) — * Warning: This story discusses suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. *

Stupid. Ugly. Fat. All words that can be found in an entry from the personal journal of a 12-year-old girl.

Alexis Spence wrote the words just four months after getting her first smartphone. The same words appear in a thought bubble next to a photo she drew of herself.

Her parents say Alexis went into a deep depression caused by Instagram. The Spence family claims the app fueled addictive behaviors in their preteen daughter, including an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide when she was just 11 years old.

Now, they are taking that fight to court by suing Instagram’s parent company Meta with the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC).

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Meta is responsible for Spence’s addiction to Instagram and that Meta knowingly targets preteen users with an addictive app featuring algorithms that lead users to harmful content.

Man accused of faking own death faces extradition hearing

“Meta has consistently and knowingly placed its own profit over the health and welfare of its teen and underage users,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of SMVLC. “These documents, including some that have not been previously disclosed to the public, show that Meta’s senior leadership knew that Instagram harms kids but consciously and callously chose profits over human life.”

“The social media giant spent millions of dollars researching and developing product features to attract and retain a steady stream of pre-teen users despite warnings from Meta employees that its products were addictive and harmful to its users,” he added.

According to the SMVLC, Spence opened her first Instagram account without her parents’ consent when she was 11. Before accessing Instagram, her family says, she was a happy child who enjoyed reading, writing and helping people. She loved animals and was active in singing competitions and theater.

Almost immediately after opening the app, Spence says she was directed to pages showing self-harm, anorexia and negative body images. She managed to disguise her Instagram from her parents by using a calculator icon to hide her social media accounts and using various devices.

Interactive Map: All of the anti-trans legislation across the country

“She learned how to deceive her own family,” Spence’s mother said on “NewsNation Prime.” “Instagram infiltrated our home and destroyed our family structure […] We started losing our daughter.”

The Social Media Victims Law Center says that as a result of what Spence had seen on Instagram, she had to seek professional help in the form of counseling, inpatient programs, outpatient programs, eating disorder programs, and she may require help from a service dog for the rest of her life.

“They [Meta] have the means to stop it, but that would ruin their engagement and in turn lower their profit and they don’t want to hurt their money,” Spence, now 19, told the program.

The lawsuit references the Facebook Papers , research that looked at Instagram’s impact on teenage girls when it comes to thoughts of suicide and eating disorders.

Resources:

-Anyone experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide is urged to call 911.

-National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

-Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a counselor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Asheboro cop resigns after DWI charge, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A police officer has resigned after being charged with a DWI. M’Leigha Tashona Brown, 25, was stopped around 2 a.m. on May 27 for suspicion of DWI while driving on US 64, east of the Asheboro city limits, near Presnell Street. Brown was arrested and charged by the NC State Highway […]
ASHEBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Meta#Depression#Suicide Prevention#The U S District Court
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Watch armed men rob of Marco’s Pizza in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Marco’s Pizza location in Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the Marco’s Pizza location on 4908 Reynolda Road at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday night after getting a report of an armed robbery. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police arrest 4 people, seize 8 guns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say an investigation is underway after four people were arrested, and eight guns were seized on Sunday, two of which were stolen. The guns were seized while officers were responding to a call about a person with a gun on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court. Responding officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the area of East 17th Street and North Liberty Street at 11:25 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, officers discovered one man suffering from a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX8 News

Video shows brawl break out at Bowman Gray

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fun night at a racetrack got a little intense! A fight broke out at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem on Saturday night during the chain race, which was the finale of the night. A fan captured the video of the scuffle that disrupted the race. Some cars got tangled up […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man on moped hit, killed at intersection of 5th Street, Research Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a moped was hit and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway. Investigators say James Earl Cardwell, 61, of Winston-Salem was on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 arrested after gas station shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after a gas station shooting in Burlington. On June 7, just after 4 p.m. the Burlington Police Department responded to a Huffs on 2562 Maple Ave about a shooting. A 28-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene in a […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Services for transgender North Carolinians must be covered under state health plan, judge rules in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the North Carolina state employee health plan provide “medically necessary services” for transgender people linked to gender confirmation. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled Friday it was unlawfully biased for the State Health Plan to exclude coverage for such treatments. “I am thrilled beyond measure for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina authorities’ 24-hour manhunt ends with murder suspect’s arrest in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted for murder was arrested Friday evening by authorities in Robeson County after a 24-hour manhunt involving deputies from two adjoining North Carolina counties, authorities said. David Earlier Wilkins was caught about 9 p.m. after a foot chase, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. He is a suspect […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy