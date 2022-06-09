ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Average cost of filling up car in UK hits record 100 pounds

By The Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The average cost of filling up a typical family car has exceeded 100 pounds ($125) for the first time in Britain, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drives gasoline prices higher.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed that the average price of a liter of gas at U.K. pumps hit a record 182.3 pence on Wednesday. That takes the average cost of filling a 55-liter (12-gallon) family car to 100.27 pounds.

Motoring association AA said the price hikes have been a “huge shock” for drivers and urged the government to intervene.

“Enough is enough. The government must act urgently to reduce the record fuel prices which are crippling the lives of those on lower incomes, rural areas and businesses,” AA President Edmund King said.

“The 100-pound tank is not sustainable with the general cost-of-living crisis, so the underlying issues need to be addressed urgently,” King said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to concern about oil and gas supplies and worsened soaring energy prices , trickling down to customers filling up at the pump. High gasoline prices have hit people across Europe and in the United States , prompting governments to pass measures to try to ease the pain.

The British government in March announced a fuel tax cut of 5 pence per liter to help drivers after record jumps in pump prices.

Many motorists argue the tax cut reduced the cost of filling up a car by only a tiny amount. There are also growing concerns that fuel retailers are not passing on the tax cut to customers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is facing heavy pressure to do more to help Britons struggling with fuel and food prices and domestic energy bills amid a severe cost-of-living crisis .

Johnson’s spokesman said Wednesday that soaring fuel prices were “hugely concerning,” and the government wants to make sure companies are passing the tax cut on to consumers.

“It is important the public understand what actions each of the fuel retailers are taking, and so we are considering what further options we can take in this area,” he said.

