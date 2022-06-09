ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

Fight between two groups of men leads to fatal stabbing outside Baytown trailer park, HCSO says

Click2Houston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAYTOWN, Texas – A fight between two groups of men outside an east Harris County trailer park led to a man being fatally stabbed early Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say it happened at a trailer park located in the...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Woman killed in SE Houston shooting, police investigating

HOUSTON - Police are investigating following a deadly shooting in southeast Houston on Monday night. Authorities were called out to the 8100 block of Gulf Freeway in reference to a shooting that just occurred. When officials arrived, a woman in her 30's was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Houston police searching for man who they say ‘executed’ 9-year-old girl

Authorities in Houston are searching for a man who allegedly “executed” a girl and injured her mother on Monday night. Police told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that Jeremiah Jones, 22, went to a home in the Heights area, where his ex-girlfriend and three of her children, ages 1, 3 and 9 were staying.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Baytown, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Baytown, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Suspect shot after police chase in Montgomery County, DPS says

HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon. According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Arrest of wanted felon in Humble on 6/12/22

On June 12, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office assisted the U.S. Marshal's Gulf Coast Task Force with serving a felony warrant on a Louis Benjamin Galynsky in the 19000 block of Hikers Trail in the Atascocita area. The felony warrant for Retaliation out of Harris County Precinct 4...
HUMBLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trailer Park#Violent Crime#North Market Loop#Hcso Homicide Division#Crime Stoppers
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING CLOSES I-69

At about 5 pm DPS attempted to stop an SUV on I-69 northbound in Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound sideswiping one female just south of Cleveland. The male then crashed into the tree line and fled into the woods where he pointed a gun at the DPS Trooper. A manhunt encompassed the area with Cleveland Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Precinct 4 Constables, Liberty County Sheriff’s Officers, and DPS. A DPS helicopter spotted the suspect and he was taken into custody. It was then they learned he had been shot. He was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. I-69 is open to one lane only as Texas Rangers arrive on the scene to investigate. Traffic is backed up to FM 1485 in New Caney.
SPLENDORA, TX
KHOU

Timeline reveals chilling details of Felicia Johnson's disappearance

HOUSTON — The search continues for the body of Felicia Johnson as well as for the man charged with her murder. The 24-year-old from California went missing in Houston on April 16. Houston Police have named Chukweubuka Nwobodo, 28, the suspect in the killing. He's been charged with murder and tampering with evidence but is still on the run.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
107-3 KISS-FM

Houston, TX Police Looking For 3 Dummies Who Stole Dummy Liquor Bottle

Its nice to get off of work and enjoy an "adult beverage". Some folks prefer just a cold beer and some prefer top shelf drinks that aren't necessarily cheap. Now when it comes to this story, you have to wonder what these wanna be crooks were thinking as they walked inside a Houston liquor store with a plan to steal some "top shelf" liquor but walked out with next to nothing but some potential charges.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy