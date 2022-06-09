Fight between two groups of men leads to fatal stabbing outside Baytown trailer park, HCSO says
Click2Houston.com
5 days ago
BAYTOWN, Texas – A fight between two groups of men outside an east Harris County trailer park led to a man being fatally stabbed early Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say it happened at a trailer park located in the...
HOUSTON - Police are investigating following a deadly shooting in southeast Houston on Monday night. Authorities were called out to the 8100 block of Gulf Freeway in reference to a shooting that just occurred. When officials arrived, a woman in her 30's was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said...
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after three teens were reportedly shot while sitting on a curb inside an apartment complex in southeast Houston Tuesday. It happened at an apartment complex located at 1221 Redford St. around 2:17 a.m. Police said it was reported that...
Authorities in Houston are searching for a man who allegedly “executed” a girl and injured her mother on Monday night. Police told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that Jeremiah Jones, 22, went to a home in the Heights area, where his ex-girlfriend and three of her children, ages 1, 3 and 9 were staying.
HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon. According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.
On June 12, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office assisted the U.S. Marshal's Gulf Coast Task Force with serving a felony warrant on a Louis Benjamin Galynsky in the 19000 block of Hikers Trail in the Atascocita area. The felony warrant for Retaliation out of Harris County Precinct 4...
At about 5 pm DPS attempted to stop an SUV on I-69 northbound in Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound sideswiping one female just south of Cleveland. The male then crashed into the tree line and fled into the woods where he pointed a gun at the DPS Trooper. A manhunt encompassed the area with Cleveland Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Precinct 4 Constables, Liberty County Sheriff’s Officers, and DPS. A DPS helicopter spotted the suspect and he was taken into custody. It was then they learned he had been shot. He was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. I-69 is open to one lane only as Texas Rangers arrive on the scene to investigate. Traffic is backed up to FM 1485 in New Caney.
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect they said was involved in a shootout in a taco truck parking lot Sunday, injuring three people. It happened in the 1000 block of Edgewood Drive in southeast Houston around 11:10 p.m. Officers with Houston Police Department said that a white...
HOUSTON — The search continues for the body of Felicia Johnson as well as for the man charged with her murder. The 24-year-old from California went missing in Houston on April 16. Houston Police have named Chukweubuka Nwobodo, 28, the suspect in the killing. He's been charged with murder and tampering with evidence but is still on the run.
HOUSTON - A Houston taco truck employee was shot in the eye after a shootout in a nearby church parking lot, police say. It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Edgebrook Drive in southeast Houston. Houston Police says a white vehicle was parked in the...
HOUSTON — A man's body was found in the hallway of a home after a possible home invasion, according to Houston police. The body was discovered around 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Swiss Lane in southeast Houston. The victim's parents were at a different house when...
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting while outside of an Airbnb during a possible graduation party in east downtown Houston Sunday. It happened at a condo located in the 2700 block of Dallas Street. Officers with...
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Harris County sheriff’s deputies said a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting in east Harris County Sunday. It happened in the 13800 block of McNair Street around 10:45 p.m. Deputies said they received reports of a shooting...
Its nice to get off of work and enjoy an "adult beverage". Some folks prefer just a cold beer and some prefer top shelf drinks that aren't necessarily cheap. Now when it comes to this story, you have to wonder what these wanna be crooks were thinking as they walked inside a Houston liquor store with a plan to steal some "top shelf" liquor but walked out with next to nothing but some potential charges.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the shooting death of a 7 year old boy who was shot in a drive-by while sleeping in his bed. It was just before 11 P.M. when the shots were fired outside the boy’s home just East of Houston.
Comments / 0