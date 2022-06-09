Fight between two groups of men leads to fatal stabbing outside Baytown trailer park, HCSO says

At about 5 pm DPS attempted to stop an SUV on I-69 northbound in Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound sideswiping one female just south of Cleveland. The male then crashed into the tree line and fled into the woods where he pointed a gun at the DPS Trooper. A manhunt encompassed the area with Cleveland Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Precinct 4 Constables, Liberty County Sheriff’s Officers, and DPS. A DPS helicopter spotted the suspect and he was taken into custody. It was then they learned he had been shot. He was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. I-69 is open to one lane only as Texas Rangers arrive on the scene to investigate. Traffic is backed up to FM 1485 in New Caney.

