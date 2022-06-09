Royals' Brady Singer: Nabs third win

College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
