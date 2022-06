ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The pursuit of a driver on a motorcycle on Sunday morning on I-85 in Rowan County resulted in charges for a Charlotte man. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle being driven by Melvin Julian Griffin, III. They say Griffin tried to speed away. The motorcycle reached a speed of 140 miles-an-hour, according to deputies. He was apprehended near mile marker 65 in China Grove.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO