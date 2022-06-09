Circus Flora returns to St. Louis, this time it’s underground

ST. LOUIS – Back for season 36, Circus Flora is going underground.

The new show The Quest For The Inn-Keeper’s Cask tells a story of curiosity and mischief surrounding several of the caves that run underneath St. Louis. The show returns to the big top in Grand Center Saturday, June 11. For those with allergies, there is a peanut-free preview Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, and shows run through July 3. Click here for more information.

