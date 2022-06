Raleigh, N.C. — Joel Justus has been named an assistant coach for the NC State men's basketball team, head coach Kevin Keatts announced on Tuesday. “I’m excited to welcome Joel to Raleigh,” Keatts said. “He grew up in this state, knows it well and is aware of the great talent that exists here. Joel has a proven track record as a recruiter and teacher of the game, and I believe he is a terrific addition to our staff.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO