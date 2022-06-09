You Can Now Buy a Poke Ball-Cut Diamond

Asmongold has been banned by Twitch, though the reason may not be as sensical as one might expect. Twitch is known for dishing out bans to just about anyone and everyone. Although some more prominent figures get off with very small bans, pretty much everyone can feel the wrath of the Amazon-owned company. Even Twitch's former golden boy, Dr Disrespect, was permabanned from the platform out of nowhere. To this day, neither party has explained what happened, but many assumed the reason had to have been significant to completely push Dr Disrespect off the platform. After all, prior to this, he was on all kinds of advertising for the platform and had a major deal with the site.

