You Can Now Buy a Poke Ball-Cut Diamond

Call of Duty: Warzone's new map, Fortune's Keep, has been officially revealed. It has been roughly 7 months since the last map for Call of Duty: Warzone was released. It was released to tie-in directly with Call of Duty: Vanguard's World War II setting and replace the game's launch map, Verdansk. The map, Caldera, took players from the dirty streets of Verdansk's Russian-esque cities to the beaches of a tropical pacific island, caught in the midst of war. The game has had a second map since the end of 2020 called Rebirth Island, which allows for quick fast-paced Warzone matches that feature respawns so long as your teammates are alive. It's chaos, but given it's been in the game for nearly two years, players are longing for a bit of a refresh.
