Yonkers, NY

Restaurant chain Stickey’s The Finger Joint is coming to Westchester

By Phil Hall
 5 days ago
Sticky’s The Finger Joint, a restaurant chain specializing in chicken tenders and fingers, is opening...

Daily Voice

Two Diners Named NY's Best In Brand-New Rankings

Two popular eateries were named the best diners in New York in a brand-new list from Food & Wine. New York City eateries Veselka and La Bonbonniere were listed as the best diners in the state in the website's list of the best diners in every state published on Friday, May 27.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Terrifying Sight Appears Outside of a Hudson Valley, NY Home

Ugh, it looks like something out of a scary movie. I understand that nature is very important and we all have to coexist together, but sometimes it gets a little too close. Snakes are one of my biggest fears and I try everything in my power to avoid seeing them. However, one Hudson Valley resident had an encounter with a LARGE snake and was able to calmly tell us about it. I would have passed out numerous times already after this whole encounter and would have needed a few drinks. Also, any ideas about what kind of snake it is?
HUDSON, NY
americastestkitchen.com

What Is an Egg Cream?

This iconic New York beverage contains no eggs . . . and no cream. Have you ever had an egg cream? A mix of sweet chocolate syrup, creamy milk, and bubbly seltzer, this rich yet refreshing drink is steeped in history and mystery. An iconic New York City beverage, egg...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Someone in New York is Holding a Winning Million Dollar Powerball Ticket

Someone in New York is holding a million-dollar Powerball ticket. No one hit the nearly $245 million Powerball jackpot but two hit the million-dollar prize. One of those lucky winning tickets was sold in New York. The winning numbers for the Monday, June 14 Powerball drawing were:. 2-27-42-44-51 +25. A...
WestfairOnline

A Yonkers hotel shows its independent streak

The Royal Regency Hotel is a family-owned boutique hotel located at 165 Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers that has withstood the Covid-19 pandemic and maintains open doors for potential guests as summer approaches. The hotel opened in 1994, two years after the building was purchased from the estate sale of Tom Carvel, whose soft-serve ice cream company called Yonkers home. At one time, the building was Carvel’s corporate office and training center.
YONKERS, NY
WestfairOnline

EXCLUSIVE LEASING AGENTS FOR TWO STAMFORD BUILDINGS

Choyce Peterson Inc. in Norwalk, a commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced that it has been appointed by Twenty Lake Holdings as the exclusive listing agent representing its adjoining free-standing buildings at 300 and 400 Main St. in Stamford. These two buildings total 125,560 square feet of office space offering a wide variety…
STAMFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Red Hook’s Steen Valetje estate listed for $25M

The historic Red Hook estate known as Steen Valetje has been listed for sale at $25 million. According to a Bloomberg report, the 290-acre estate at 124 Eden Knoll was built in 1851 as a gift from William Backhouse Astor Sr. to his daughter Laura, who married Franklin Hughes Delano, a businessman and great uncle to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The Roosevelt family owned the estate through 1966 and went through several owners before being acquired in 2020 for $16.5 million by Suzy Welch, the writer and widow of former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WestfairOnline

Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show coming Friday to Bridgeport

The Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show will return for its fourth annual happening in Bridgeport from June 17-19. This year’s show will take place at Steelpointe Harbor, the new full-service marina at 10 East Main St. The show’s schedule includes an appearance by country music singer Ciara Rae, a new Regatta with America’s Cup sailboats in competition, art galleries featuring local artists and a showcase of local businesses. An online auction to benefit local charities will take place in conjunction with the event.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
thebharatexpressnews.com

Just north of New York, warm weather delights in Westchester County

I’ve lived in Westchester County for over 30 years, so I’m familiar with the delights of this wooded, hilly and sophisticated county. Flanked by Long Island Sound and the Hudson River. Westchester is made up of big cities, towns, villages, farms and miles of natural beauty. Just 30...
Hudson Valley Post

Fraud ‘Off-Duty Trooper’ Screams Racist Slurs at Newburgh Pastor

Hudson Valley officials are investigating a racist incident in Newburgh. The man incorrectly claimed to be an "off-duty trooper." On Monday, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18), Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey and Mid-Hudson Westchester NAACP Regional Director Wilbur Aldridge released the following joint statement denouncing a disturbing, racist incident that occurred in Newburgh over the weekend:
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Alarmingly Huge Nest Appears on Hudson Valley, NY Home

Umm....what's that and how did it get there? I was looking on Facebook the other afternoon and a post came up that made me not only do a double-take, but is still perplexing me. The picture was posted in a local Facebook group and the people in it were trying to guess what could have caused this big nest. Here's the backstory on it:
greenvacationdeals.com

Coupon For Lobster Fest NYC With Fabulous Performing Live

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Savor the fruits of the sea at the Lobster Fest NYC with a live performance by Fabulous. The Fest is coming to Greenwood Beach at Coney Art Walls in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Surging Prices Put Sustainable Westchester’s Energy Program on Hold

Consumers’ electricity bills typically spike in the summer due to heavy air conditioning use during hot weather. For about 92,000 customers who signed up for the Westchester Power Community Energy Program through Sustainable Westchester during the past six years, there will be another reason for a hike when they receive their bills next month.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
rew-online.com

EPOCH Senior Living Joins with White Plains Mayor and County Executive for Grand Opening of Waterstone of Westchester

Executives from EPOCH Senior Living and National Development joined with White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and Westchester County Executive George Latimer on June 8 to celebrate the Grand Opening of Waterstone of Westchester, an elegant boutique hotel-style community for seniors featuring 62+ independent living residences with best-in-class amenities and services.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
