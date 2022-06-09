ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, NY

June and July Events Feature Nature in Sterling

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sterling Nature Center is located in northern Cayuga County on Jensvold Road, one mile north of the Sterling Renaissance Festival. For more information, email snc@cayugacounty.us, or find us on Facebook and at www.cayugacounty.us or call the center at 315-947-6143. Evening Beaver Walk. Friday June 10, 7pm. Saturday June...

