June and July Events Feature Nature in Sterling

Texas Bar-B-Q Joint is now in its 15th year, and we have been through so much! Now we are facing new challenges, but we will overcome them – that is why we are modifying our menu in Spencerport. We are pivoting to a limited quick menu, similar to that of the Outlaw Potato Shack, including pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and potatoes, to name a few items. We will also increase our service offered with curbside pickups. I know many people will be disappointed in this change, but we assure you this would not be done if it wasn’t absolutely necessary for TBJ to succeed. We measure success not by wealth but by being able to provide the best food at a competitive price for a long period of time! There are three main factors that led us to this change: staffing, food cost and supply, and catering demand. First, like many industries, we are facing staffing shortages; by limiting the menu, we are able to provide the most popular items with a smaller staff, and this, in turn, should help us alleviate so many days we are closed. Second, inflation is not slowing down, and it affects everyone at every level. With a limited menu, we will be able to absorb some of this inflation and not have to pass it down to you. Along with food costs, we are also struggling with product availability. Limiting the menu will help keep our great BBQ, which you have loved for 15 years, in the community. Finally, our catering demand is higher than ever. Now that so much has returned to normal, we have had a surge in catering similar to pre-covid levels. By limiting the menu, we can move resources to fill the demand where it is needed, and we are keeping our full catering menu available.

SPENCERPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO