Man arrested for attempting to kidnap 4-year-old in Georgetown: police

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say the shooting that took place at an Aspen Hill 7-11 on Sunday was caused by an employee's jealous ex-boyfriend. According to police, at approximately 3:18 a.m. several officers from the Montgomery County Police Department responded to 14101 Georgia Avenue – the site of the Silver Spring 7-11 – for a shooting that had just occurred.
The 20-year-old wanted fugitive arrested in connection with the killing of a Maryland law enforcement officer who was trying to apprehend him over the weekend has been charged, authorities said Monday. Austin Jacob Allen Davidson, 20, of Delmar, Maryland, was wanted for four outstanding arrest warrants when he encountered Wicomico...
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Northwest D.C. early Tuesday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1600 block of Columbia Road Northwest for a reported shooting around 2:40 a.m. A watch commander with the department's Third District said the man was shot in the leg, arm and abdomen.
An armed homicide suspect has was arrested after an early morning officer-involved shooting in Capitol Heights, authorities say. The shooting occurred after two officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant for the suspect at his home on the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue around 5 a.m., Monday, June 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
WASHINGTON - Authorities in D.C. are asking the public to look out for a 67-year-old woman who went missing on Monday. Police say Sara Black was last seen wearing an orange shirt, burgundy sweatpants, and black Crocs near the 800 block of Taylor Street, Northwest. Black is described as a...
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A Maserati was stolen in Northeast DC early Monday morning after an unarmed carjacking, according to a police report. The report says the victim was stopped in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Place NE on Monday morning around 12:05 a.m. The victim says her cell...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an off-duty police sergeant found him shot and slumped over in the street in Northwest Baltimore.
The sergeant was driving along a stretch of West Belvedere Avenue near Preakness Way about 1:45 a.m. when he spotted the man in the street and pulled over to check on him, Baltimore Police said. The sergeant called for backup and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the 31-year-old man was shot in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue and managed to make it on foot to the 2700 block of West Belvedere Avenue, where he was found, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately available.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 61-year-old Silver Spring man who has been missing since Monday morning. Gary Darnell Dyson, age 61, was last seen in downtown Silver Spring at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, MCPD said in a news release. Gary...
The Fairfax County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 53-year-old man. Juan G. Ward was last seen on May 25 in the 12500 block of Dillingham Square in Woodbridge He is missing under unusual circumstances. According to his family, Ward has not been to work, and his phone has been turned off.
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast, D.C. The shooting happened around 8:17 p.m. in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road. A second man was also shot and was transported to the hospital. No suspects or motives have been reported at this time.
A man who allegedly tried to force his way into a locked down middle school after claiming to be armed is facing charges. Alexander Sentayhu, 25, thought there was an active shooter in Thomas Jefferson Middle School after, police say, he received text messages from relatives inside this past Friday afternoon. The school had been secured and locked to the outside due to a robbery at a 7-Eleven store nearby.
Rockville City police responded to a report of an assault at a bar this past Saturday night, June 11, 2022. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 9:37 PM. That is at Rockville Town Square.
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C police are seeking help in finding a suspect in connection to a reported second-degree burglary on Sunday morning at the 1400 block of Massachusetts Ave, NW, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. The suspect, caught on a surveillance camera, allegedly entered the building...
The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the delayed response – almost 18 minutes long – to a deadly head-on car crash last week. It occurred during a brief police pursuit in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, when a Charles County grandfather...
A Northern Virginia restaurant says it's helping to raise money for an employee's family after her daughter was critically injured and her niece died when a car struck them as they walked home from school. Just before noon on June 6, Katya, her cousin Ada Gabriela and their friend were...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 20-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Monday where two adult males were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
