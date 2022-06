CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Attention Charles County residents: On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, neighborhoods throughout Charles County are invited to team up with thousands of communities across the country for the 38th Annual National Night Out (NNO). Sheriff Troy Berry and members of the CCSO will join residents to celebrate and promote police and community partnerships as well as neighborhood camaraderie. Representatives from Charles County Crime Solvers, Explorers Post #1658 and even McGruff the Crime Dog and McGruff’s nephew Scruff will be out to meet residents.

