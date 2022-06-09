ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Game Pass to Add Game Demos

Cover picture for the articleXbox is working on bringing curated demos of upcoming video games to Xbox Game Pass, the company officially announced. This new initiative, called Project Moorcroft, is described by the company as "a program that brings the fun and discovery of playing new, curated demos of upcoming games to our Xbox Game...

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users Surprised With One of the Best PS1 Games of All Time

PlayStation Plus users have been surprised with one of the best PS1 games of all time, courtesy of PS Plus Premium. Many PS1 games don't hold up in 2022. It was an awkward stage for game development, as the industry slowly transitioned from 2D to 3D. The games that hold up from that era are typically the 2D titles. However, there are some 3D games that hold up, especially from certain genres, like horror games. For example, the original Resident Evil still holds up, even if it has some very wonky controls. And it's this game that has been stealth released via PS Plus Premium, where it's free.
ComicBook

Kojima Productions Clarifies Relationship With PlayStation After Xbox Game Reveal

After months of reports and speculation, Kojima Productions and its studio head, Hideo Kojima, finally confirmed yesterday that it would be collaborating with Xbox on a new project in the future. The finer details of this game weren't divulged by Kojima, but the implication was that the title wouldn't release for quite some time. In light of this announcement, some fans ended up wondering how this Xbox game would impact the studio's prior relationship with PlayStation, which was a partner on Death Stranding. Now, the company has formally responded to these inquiries.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Console Update Live, Patch Notes Released

The Nintendo Switch hardware has received its first new update in nearly two months, bringing it up to version 14.1.2. While some users might be hoping for something major, this one is on the smaller side. In fact, it seems that the only thing users can expect are stability improvements. At this time, Nintendo has not gone into further detail about what players can expect from the new version, but if there's anything significant, we'll likely find out in the near future. For now, readers can check out the sparse patch notes from Nintendo's official website below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Starfield Confirmed to Receive Post-Launch DLC

Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield will receive post-launch DLC after it releases in 2023. This is rather unsurprising given that nearly all of Bethesda's previous roleplaying games have received DLC or expansions in the months and years after they first arrive. Still, this news only reaffirms that Starfield is going to be a focus of Bethesda Game Studios for the coming years, which means that the company won't merely release the game and immediately move on to fully developing The Elder Scrolls 6.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Halo Infinite Update Makes Multiplayer and Campaign Changes

A new Halo Infinite update is live alongside patch notes, which in turn reveals that 343 Industries has made changes to both the game's campaign and multiplayer, in addition to quality-of-life improvements and general fixes. Unfortunately, there's nothing major with the update, nor is there any new content. Some of the more notable changes includes tweaks to grenades, improvement to stability on Xbox One, and a tweak to Ranked Arena matchmaking.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 Remake Reveals First Gameplay Footage

Capcom has today revealed our first official look at gameplay from the forthcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. First announced earlier this month at PlayStation's State of Play event, Capcom largely highlighted this new version of RE4 via a trailer that showed off a number of different locales and characters that will appear in the game. And while that trailer didn't feature any actual gameplay footage, we've now been given a brief taste of what to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Asmongold Banned by Twitch Over Diablo Immortal Stream

Asmongold has been banned by Twitch, though the reason may not be as sensical as one might expect. Twitch is known for dishing out bans to just about anyone and everyone. Although some more prominent figures get off with very small bans, pretty much everyone can feel the wrath of the Amazon-owned company. Even Twitch's former golden boy, Dr Disrespect, was permabanned from the platform out of nowhere. To this day, neither party has explained what happened, but many assumed the reason had to have been significant to completely push Dr Disrespect off the platform. After all, prior to this, he was on all kinds of advertising for the platform and had a major deal with the site.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Sword and Shield Shiny Distribution Event Coming Soon

Pokemon Sword and Shield has played host to a number of distribution events over the last few weeks, and a new one is set to take place on June 18th and 19th. During the event, Nintendo Switch users will have the opportunity to obtain a Shiny Clefairy. This one is based on the Shiny Clefairy used by Jirawiwat Thitasiri at the 2021 Pokemon Asia Player's Cup. When players receive the Clefairy, it will be at level 50, and it will know the moves Glaciate, Helping Hand, Protect, and Follow Me. As Serebii.net notes, Thitasiri's Clefairy knew Icy Wind instead of Glaciate, and it's unclear why the change was made.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Witcher Multiplayer Spin-Off Potentially Leaked

We know CD Projekt Red is working on the next installment in The Witcher. Whether it will be The Witcher 4 or something new, remains to be seen. That said, this mystery title may not be the only Witcher game in development. The Molasses Flood -- a studio owned by CD Projekt Red -- seems to be working on its own project, and it seems to be a multiplayer game. This tidbit of insight comes the way of a job listing for a multiplayer designer. It makes no mention of the mystery game being for The Witcher, but that seems the most likely at this point.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Overwatch 2 Open Beta Release Date Announced

The Overwatch 2 is getting an open beta on June 28, though right now there's no word of how long it will last. What is confirmed is that it will be on PC and console and feature Junker Queen and a new map. Meanwhile, sign-ups will begin on June 16, which is also when more details on this beta will be revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Novel Debuts First Look at Its Big Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is finally here, and fans are desperate to get their eyes on the anime's comeback. After all, the movie has gone live in Japan, and news about the film is making the rounds already. As global fans wait for the film to debut near them, more details about the anime's comeback are coming to the surface, and Dragon Ball Super's new novel is making those spoilers even harder to avoid.
COMICS
ComicBook

Resident Evil 7 PS5 Upgrade Not Available to PlayStation Plus Subscribers

At long last, Capcom released its free next-gen upgrade for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 this week to make each title that much better on modern hardware. And while this news might seem relatively straightforward on its own, it turns out that some fans who may have previously played RE7 via Sony's PlayStation Plus service won't be able to upgrade the game for themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Personalities Satine Phoenix and Jamison Stone Accused of Bullying, Mistreatment

A pair of well-known faces within the Dungeons & Dragons streaming community are facing a number of accusations surrounding their treatment of collaborators on assorted projects. Over the past several days, over a dozen different former collaborators have spoken out against Satine Phoenix and Jamison Stone, a pair of frequently seen influencers who have appeared on numerous Dungeons & Dragons streaming shows and worked with the likes of Wizards of the Coast, Origins Game Fair, and Geek & Sundry. These accusations paint a pattern of poor treatment, bullying, and gaslighting, along with threats of blacklisting and manipulation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout 5 Confirmed by Xbox and Bethesda

Yes, Fallout 5 is in the cards at Bethesda and Xbox, but it will be a while before we get to see it. Bethesda is an incredibly busy studio, but due to the scale of their games, they take their time and it's usually worthwhile. It'll have been eight years since Fallout 4 by the time Starfield releases in 2023, which is one of the biggest gaps the studio has had between major releases. Bethesda has already confirmed it is working on The Elder Scrolls 6 as well, which is the developer's next game following Starfield, but that has left many to wonder what the future of Fallout is.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone's New Map Revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone's new map, Fortune's Keep, has been officially revealed. It has been roughly 7 months since the last map for Call of Duty: Warzone was released. It was released to tie-in directly with Call of Duty: Vanguard's World War II setting and replace the game's launch map, Verdansk. The map, Caldera, took players from the dirty streets of Verdansk's Russian-esque cities to the beaches of a tropical pacific island, caught in the midst of war. The game has had a second map since the end of 2020 called Rebirth Island, which allows for quick fast-paced Warzone matches that feature respawns so long as your teammates are alive. It's chaos, but given it's been in the game for nearly two years, players are longing for a bit of a refresh.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Reveals First Look at Chapter 85

Dragon Ball Super will finally be continuing with a new chapter of the Granolah the Survivor arc soon, and the series has shared the first look preview at Chapter 85 of the series! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might currently be dominating the conversation now that it has finally released in Japan, but the story will be continuing with a brand new chapter soon. As Goku and Vegeta head into the final fight with Gas, there are still many questions fans need answered as the fight reaches its end and the arc gets closer to its grand finale overall. Now we're one step closer.
COMICS
ComicBook

Starfield Is Removing a Controversial Fallout 4 Feature

Bethesda Game Studios has confirmed that Starfield won't contain a controversial feature that was seen in Fallout 4. Back when the latest mainline Fallout game launched in 2015, it brought with it a new change to the franchise's dialogue system. Rather than merely talking to other players in-game via text options, the player-controller character had an actual voice that they would use to communicate. And while this is something that many fans were divided on, Bethesda has now confirmed that this aspect won't be coming back in Starfield.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Unleashes Surprising New Saiyan Form

Dragon Ball Super is back at it again, and the anime has never felt so good. After a few years away, the series has return to the screen with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in Japan. While fans overseas await the film's release, all eyes are on the comeback following its Japanese release. This is because some of the film's closest secrets are now out in the world, and one of them has to do with an all-new Saiyan form.
COMICS

