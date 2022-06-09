Yung Miami Drops Trailer for Upcoming REVOLT Series, ‘Caresha Please’

Twitter was in a shambles on Wednesday after Yung Miami released the trailer for her upcoming REVOLT series, “Caresha Please.”

Her first guest will be none other than her rumored bae and REVOLT founder Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the clip, the “Act Up” rapper is seen grilling him about their relationship…and Diddy looks hilariously uncomfortable.

“Be ready to be entertained, you never know who may pop up, all things go on Caresha Please. Nothing is off limits,” the City Girl said in a statement.

“REVOLT is about giving a platform to the most authentic and disruptive voices in hip hop that move the culture,” Diddy said in a statement. “Yung Miami is not only a superstar artist, she’s also unapologetically herself and brings a perspective women around the world can relate to, which is why I’m excited to bring her podcast to life.”

“Caresha Please” premieres Thursday (June 9) at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

In 2020, Yung Miami opened up about her journey to fame. She said many people told her she would not make it as a rapper.

“Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as a rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans. I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be,” she said, according to ESSENCE.

Now that the City Girls have dominated the rap game, all signs indicate that Yung Miami’s new series will be a hit. “Caresha Please” is executive produced by Yung Miami, Diddy and Quality Films.