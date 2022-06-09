ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest Eugene woman after head-on crash involving homemade go-kart

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAr5p_0g5ToTZp00

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Eugene woman faces possible charges in Miller County after a head-on crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 9 a.m. on Tannis Ridge Road at Dam View Road , according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol . Troopers said a homemade go-kart driven by Jerry L. Catron, 37, of Eldon, was hit head-on by an SUV while he was waiting to make a left turn.

Catron was thrown from the go-kart, according to the crash report. Emergency crews took him to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Brandi May, 35, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash. Troopers later arrested May just after 3:35 p.m. for several crimes, including leaving the scene of an accident.

May is being held in the Miller County Jail on no bond.

The post Troopers arrest Eugene woman after head-on crash involving homemade go-kart appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

Three Seriously Injured In Crash On Highway 52

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were seriously injured Friday in a crash on Highway 52. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sonny Parkhurst, 54, was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 63-year-old Linda Wieberg.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Boy Injured in ATV Rollover in Pettis County

A 13-year-old boy from Sedalia was injured in an ATV accident Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 13-year-old boy was driving a 2021 Yanmar ATV at 33546 Highway 65 (south of Smasal) at 2:40 p.m., when the juvenile turned westbound quickly, causing the ATV to overturn.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Kart#Traffic Accident
kttn.com

Two from Rolla injured after pickup strikes rear of military vehicle in Macon County

Two Rolla residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck hit the rear of a slow-moving military vehicle in southern Macon County. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Patrick Johnston, was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. An eleven-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with moderate injuries. The operator of the multi-purpose military vehicle, 29-year-old Brandon John of Independence, was not reported hurt.
kjluradio.com

Moniteau County man sentenced to five years for stealing truck loaded with guns

A Moniteau County man charged in two counties with stealing a truck containing firearms pleads guilty to a portion of his charges. Daniel Purnell, 35, of Clarksburg, pleaded down in Cooper County court on Monday to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. In exchange for his plea, five additional charges were dropped.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Delays possible on westbound Interstate 70 near Rocheport due to semi-truck trailer fire

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Livestream: Drivers may find delays Tuesday morning west of Columbia on Interstate 70 due to a semi-truck trailer fire. Boone County Joint Communications alerted drivers around 5:55 a.m. about the fire in the westbound lanes near the Route BB/Rocheport exit. A MoDOT traffic camera on the department's Traveler Information Map website The post Delays possible on westbound Interstate 70 near Rocheport due to semi-truck trailer fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
933kwto.com

Fatal Car Crash & D-W-I Arrest in Springfield

On June 12, 2022, at 12:45 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of West Bypass and Chestnut Expressway in reference to a two-vehicle crash. The initial investigation indicates a white, 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ronica Tollison, 37, from Willard, and occupied by Britany Toothman,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman charged after shooting outside club in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Tuesday against a woman accused of a shooting outside a club in central Columbia. Prosecutors have charged Daneisha L. Harvey, 26, of Columbia with two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. The The post Woman charged after shooting outside club in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
ksgf.com

Early Morning Crash In Springfield Leaves 2 Dead, 1 In Custody

(KTTS News) — Two people are dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Springfield. Police say a pickup hit another pickup that was making a left turn at Chestnut and West Bypass. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Ronica Tollison, 37, and Britany Toothman, 34, both from Willard,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Moniteau County seriously injured a 18-year-old driver early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F says the crash happened on U.S 50 west of Pam Jones Road. Erika Castro of Jefferson City was traveling westbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and The post Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Motorcycle demolished in Macon County crash

A Macon County resident was hurt early Sunday when the motorcycle he was operating hit a deer just south of Bevier. Sixty-seven-year-old Daniel White of Bevier was taken by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital in Macon with minor injuries. The northbound motorcycle hit a deer on Route C and overturned,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Seymour Man Steals Trash Truck, Assaults Driver

Seymour, MO. – A Seymour man has been arrested following an incident where a trash truck driver was assaulted. On June 8th, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call where a trash truck driver had been assaulted, and his trash truck was stolen. Reporting to the call was Deputy McLear and Detective Akers, along with the help of K9 Mick and his handler, Deputy Johnson.
KRMS Radio

Eldon Woman Killed In Car Crash

A 27-year-old woman from Eldon is dead after a one-car crash on Route-Y, north of Brendel Boulevard, in Morgan County. The highway patrol says it happened early Tuesday evening when the car driven by Abigail Yoder crossed over the center line before traveling off the roadway, striking an embankment, becoming airborne and then overturning.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy