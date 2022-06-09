Troopers arrest Eugene woman after head-on crash involving homemade go-kart

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Eugene woman faces possible charges in Miller County after a head-on crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 9 a.m. on Tannis Ridge Road at Dam View Road , according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol . Troopers said a homemade go-kart driven by Jerry L. Catron, 37, of Eldon, was hit head-on by an SUV while he was waiting to make a left turn.

Catron was thrown from the go-kart, according to the crash report. Emergency crews took him to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Brandi May, 35, is accused of leaving the scene of the crash. Troopers later arrested May just after 3:35 p.m. for several crimes, including leaving the scene of an accident.

May is being held in the Miller County Jail on no bond.

