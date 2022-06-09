No Charges Filed In Fatal Cape May Pedestrian Crash: Prosecutor

Cape May police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Cape May PD

The driver in a fatal pedestrian crash in Cape May will not be charged after it was determined he/she suffered a medical episode, authorities said.

Eva Wolfe, 63, of the Marlton section of Evesham, was struck and killed at about 4:15 p.m. May 15 on Lafayette Street,

The 51-year-old driver of an SUV from Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, who struck her in "a tragic accident" will not be charged, according to Acting Cape May Prosecutor Michelle DeWeese

The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder and a child passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries. The SUV struck the woman and then a telephone pole and two vehicles before stopping.

The investigation was conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Crash Investigation Unit and members of the Cape May Police Department.

