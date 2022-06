Sue Altman, executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Alliance, (See footnote below), wants to push for a new “Moderate Party.” Surprisingly, she has the support of some Republicans. Basically, they want to get Tom Malinowski on the Moderate Party ballot this November in addition to his being on the Democratic Party ballot. They’re so intent on this unprecedented move they’re actually suing to get it done. By the way, Altman, recently moved from Camden to Lamertville, which is in Malinowksi’s district to circulate petitions in her new district in a bizarre effort to gain support.

