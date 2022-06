ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An aspiring model from St. Petersburg is taking her first steps into a new life after having both of her legs amputated earlier this year. If anything, Claire Bridges is a fighter. A heart condition she was born with made her COVID diagnosis extremely difficult, resulting in doctors having to amputate both legs. Through it all, the 20-year-old remained steadfast, telling the doctors, "I want bionic legs" after they broke the news to her that she'd be losing her lower limbs. She also thanked them for saving her life.

9 HOURS AGO