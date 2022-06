The local musicians received $1,000 each. Rachel Holt and London Scholle. Photos provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Southeastern Indiana Musicians Association Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of our 2022 SEIMA Project. The SEIMA Project is a music grant initiative created by the organization in an effort to subsidize and promote the next generation of musicians in each of the five counties we represent, Dearborn, Ripley, Franklin, Ohio, and Switzerland for young musicians ages 14-19 years old.

