Man Struck, Killed By SUV On Lindenhurst Roadway

The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a crash on Long Island that killed a man on an electric bicycle.

The incident took place in Lindenhurst around 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

A man was operating his electric bicycle northbound on Straight Path when he was struck at the intersection of Sunrise Highway by a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by William Busch, said the Suffolk County Police.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip where he died from his injuries, police said.

Busch, age 25, of Lindenhurst, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

