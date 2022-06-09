ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Confirmed Matches For Today’s WWE NXT UK Episode

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

The WWE NXT UK brand is back for a new episode of the weekly show,...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts to Facing Riddle on WWE SmackDown Next Week

Riddle gained the chance to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week after defeating Sami Zayn on the show Friday night, with the stipulation that if he lost, he’d be kicked off SmackDown. Money in the Bank was scheduled to feature the match, but...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
WWE
Person
Meiko Satomura
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Miz is in the ring and he welcomes everyone to MizTV. Miz welcomes Paul Heyman, but Paul says he has this and Paul introduces himself. Miz thanks Paul for talking to him...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/13)

Tonight’s RAW airs live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, continuing the road to WWE Money In the Bank. The first red brand Money In The Bank qualifying matches are expected to air on tonight’s show. Lacey Evans qualified by defeating Xia Li on Friday’s SmackDown, while Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre ended in a no contest and will be re-visited once Adam Pearce decides if they should be added to the event or compete in a Second Chance qualifier.
WICHITA, KS
PWMania

Elias Returning to WWE RAW Next Week

Elias is making a comeback to WWE. In singles action on this week’s RAW, Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother but not Elias, faced Kevin Owens, in a rematch of Owens’ win over Zeke at WWE Hell In a Cell. Zeke won Monday night’s match via count out. Owens was counted out while yelling at the announcers for referring to his opponent as Ezekiel instead of Elias. After the match, Zeke took the mic and announced that he wants in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He also revealed that he contacted his brother Elias, who is so excited that he’ll be packing his guitar and heading to RAW next week.
WWE
PWMania

Feud Expected to End on SmackDown Next Week, Max Dupri Update

On next Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Max Dupri will announce his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency. Last week, the former LA Knight said that he will present his first model on this week’s SmackDown, but the segment was nixed. On commentary, Michael Cole explained the storyline, stating that Dupri was unable to attend SmackDown last night due to “travel difficulties in Europe.” Cole then revealed that the announcement will take place next week.
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Addresses Botched Finish From WWE WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey discussed her WWE WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair during an interview on Kurt Angle’s podcast. According to reports, Vince McMahon was dissatisfied with the finish, and referee Rod Zapata apparently got for it. Rousey said the following in regards to the finish:. “I...
WWE
PWMania

Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Dropped A Wrestler for Etiquette Reasons

On this week’s episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey discussed proper backstage etiquette. Angle stressed the importance of never saying “you’re welcome” in response to “thank you.”. “You say ‘thank you,’ and someone says ‘you’re welcome,’ that’s the usual way...
WWE
PWMania

Producers Revealed for This Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown, Backstage Notes

The producers for this week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. – Kenny Dykstra produced Dana Brooke vs. Becky Lynch. – Michael Hayes produced The Street Profts vs. The Usos. – Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley’s promo. – Shane Helms produced...
WWE
PWMania

Reby Hardy Removes Reaction to Jeff Hardy Arrest Fallout

Reby Hardy, Matt Hardy’s wife, appeared to express her displeasure with Jeff Hardy’s recent DUI arrest and the subsequent aftermath. Reby took to TikTok on Monday to reveal how she was praying for her husband’s health in Wednesday’s Triple Threat Ladder Match on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, which was set to feature The Hardys, The Young Bucks, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, as seen in the video below.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Tyrus Shares Emotional Dusty Rhodes Story, Talks Sasha Banks – Naomi and More

NWA TV Champion, former WWE Superstar “Brodus Clay”, FOX News personality, and New York Times Best Selling Author Tyrus spoke with Wrestling Epicenter before Saturday’s NWA Alwayz Ready event. Here are the highlights:. On Just Tyrus becoming a New York Times and Amazon Best Seller:. “To say...
WWE
PWMania

Two New Segments Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s RAW from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, WWE has revealed two new segments. Seth Rollins will be on RAW to address the fans. We’ll find out what’s next for Rollins, according to WWE’s official RAW preview, and he’ll answer for his attack on the injured Cody Rhodes this week.
WICHITA, KS
PWMania

Mark Henry Calls Riddle “World Heavyweight Championship Material”

On Busted Open Radio, AEW star Mark Henry discussed Riddle. Even though he’s been booked as a tag team wrestler with Randy Orton recently, he believes the RAW star has ‘world title material.’. “Championship material. That’s what he is. World Heavyweight Championship material because people feel for him,...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Injured At Saturday’s Live Event

At Saturday’s live event in Largo, Florida, Tony D’Angelo appeared to have injured his shoulder. The cause and severity of his injury are unknown, however he was seen clutching his left shoulder as the officials examined him. Along with Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan, D’Angelo has been highly...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL 6/11/22

Here are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Largo Event Center in Largo, FL:. – NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Indi Hartwell. – Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon. – Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton. – Andre Chase &...
LARGO, FL
PWMania

Eddie Kingston Reveals Why He Did Not Pursue an Opportunity With WWE

Eddie Kingston discussed his AEW debut match against Cody Rhodes and how WWE was apparently interested in him during an interview with Joe Roderick. “[WWE] never gave me any inkling that they wanted me, so I never really thought I was ever going to go there or even get a look at. I got the look at more seriously after my match with Cody, when I debuted. And yeah, there was a consideration … My mom was a big factor [in my decision]. Me and her talked about it, I had a chance to pick and choose … My mom was just like, ‘Look, you ain’t going to be happy at WWE.’ That was her feeling, and she’s an outsider, so she doesn’t know any of the ins and outs, or the rumors, or any of the clickbait stuff.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE Files Trademarks for Two New Ring Names and ‘Dirty Dogs’

On June 8, WWE filed three new trademarks with the USPTO, securing the rights to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode’s tag team name, “Dirty Dogs.” “Myles Borne” and “Hank Walker” were also filed for. The following is the definition for each of the...
WWE

